WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Full & Final Card
It's that time of year ladies and gentlemen, the time in which WWE places some of its biggest stars inside a two-ring structure and lets them go to war. It is of course the 38th annual Survivor Series, which emanates from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. For the third consecutive year, WarGames makes its return. However, "The Match Beyond" isn't the only thing fans will get to witness, with three championships on the line.
In one of the most anticipated rematches of the year, GUNTHER will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the man he took the belt from at SummerSlam, Damian Priest. The former champion earned his rematch by winning a four-way, and has managed to put his problems with The Judgment Day behind him, making him more focused than ever. However, "The Ring General" has not competed since losing to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, and with some friction involving Ludwig Kaiser potentially distracting him, this could be Priest's best opportunity to get back what he feels is rightfully his.
Speaking of Kaiser, he will be looking to win his first singles title in WWE, as he will be involved in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship. Champion Bron Breakker will have to deal with both Kaiser and second challenger Sheamus, who looks to win the one title that has alluded him throughout his career. Kaiser and Sheamus have been at each other's throats for weeks, but will the hatred they share work in the champion's favor? The third and final title match scheduled for Survivor Series sees LA Knight defend his United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, who will be appearing on his first PLE since Royal Rumble. Nakamura returned to WWE TV by attacking Knight from behind, and has continued to be a thorn in the champion's side, but with seven televised defenses of his crown, it will take a lot to knock Knight off his perch.
Who Will Survive WarGames?
20 of WWE's biggest stars will look to survive one of the company's most barbaric match types as the men and women of WWE enter WarGames.
For the ladies, Liv Morgan will have nowhere to run as Rhea Ripley finally looks to gain a measure of revenge on the woman who took everything from her. Morgan will be joined by Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez, Speed Women's Champion Candice LeRae, Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, and Women's Champion Nia Jax. Across the aisle, Ripley will have support from IYO SKY, who still has a guaranteed shot at Morgan's Women's World Championship, Naomi, Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair, and Bayley. Belair's co-champion Jade Cargill was set to take part in the match, but was written off TV due to a legitimate injury that led to Bayley being named as her replacement.
The men's match is a much more tangled web that once again involves The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa still believes that he is the "Tribal Chief," and has Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to back him up. Roman Reigns has had to work a lot harder to build his team, with The Usos finally reuniting to align with Reigns, and Sami Zayn managing to convince Reigns that he was on his side after some skepticism. Sikoa subsequently acquired the services of Bronson Reed to fill the final slot on his team, whereas a surprise return to WWE for Paul Heyman led to the revelation that CM Punk would be the fifth man on Reigns' team. Loyalties will be questioned and friendships will be tested, but one thing is certain; no one will leave Survivor Series the same.