WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Full & Final Card

It's that time of year ladies and gentlemen, the time in which WWE places some of its biggest stars inside a two-ring structure and lets them go to war. It is of course the 38th annual Survivor Series, which emanates from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. For the third consecutive year, WarGames makes its return. However, "The Match Beyond" isn't the only thing fans will get to witness, with three championships on the line.

In one of the most anticipated rematches of the year, GUNTHER will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the man he took the belt from at SummerSlam, Damian Priest. The former champion earned his rematch by winning a four-way, and has managed to put his problems with The Judgment Day behind him, making him more focused than ever. However, "The Ring General" has not competed since losing to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, and with some friction involving Ludwig Kaiser potentially distracting him, this could be Priest's best opportunity to get back what he feels is rightfully his.

Speaking of Kaiser, he will be looking to win his first singles title in WWE, as he will be involved in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship. Champion Bron Breakker will have to deal with both Kaiser and second challenger Sheamus, who looks to win the one title that has alluded him throughout his career. Kaiser and Sheamus have been at each other's throats for weeks, but will the hatred they share work in the champion's favor? The third and final title match scheduled for Survivor Series sees LA Knight defend his United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, who will be appearing on his first PLE since Royal Rumble. Nakamura returned to WWE TV by attacking Knight from behind, and has continued to be a thorn in the champion's side, but with seven televised defenses of his crown, it will take a lot to knock Knight off his perch.