WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
It's that time of year again, wrestling fans. Soon, two WWE stars will wield one of the ultimate powers at a talent's disposal: a guaranteed contract for a WWE title shot, to be used whenever they feel like, to challenge the champion of their choosing. All they have to do is beat five other wrestlers vying for the same prize and scamper up a ladder to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase that's hanging above the ring; no big deal, right?
In the men's match, the would-be Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa, the Megastar LA Knight, the enigmatic Penta, the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins, Andrade El Idolo, and the Olympian Chad Gable will be vying for the coveted briefcase. Recent NXT call-up and former NXT champ Stephanie Vaquer, the recently returned Alexa Bliss, Judgment Day wannabe Roxanne Perez, Mami Dearest Rhea Ripley, the Beautiful Madness that is Giulia, and the most volatile incarnation of Naomi we've ever seen make up the women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2025.
In addition to the two namesake matches on the card, fans will get to see an ad hoc tag team grudge match, with former Undisputed WWE champ Cody Rhodes teaming with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to take on current Undisputed champ John Cena and the Maverick, Logan Paul, a match that was made two weeks ago when Rhodes returned at Saturday Night's Main Event. But that's not all: Becky Lynch also has a Last Chance match with Lyra Valkyria, the inaugural Intercontinental Champion, for that very title. Given WWE's recent pattern of running supercards with five televised matches, it's entirely possible MITB will get a fifth match tonight on SmackDown. So if you've already given our WINC Watchlist of Money in the Bank matches a view, here's who the Wrestling Inc. collective thinks will come out on top at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.
Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul: Rhodes & Uso (67%)
The lone tag match on Money in the Bank involves four singles stars, with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso teaming up against John Cena and Logan Paul. Two thirds of the Wrestling Inc. team put its confidence behind the American Nightmare and the YEET master.
Though he just lost the world title, it's important to remember how much WWE has invested into Rhodes over the last few years. The company will likely want to build his momentum back up, and this match is one way to do that. If he and Uso win, presumably by pinning Paul, Rhodes will have a minor victory to hang over Cena's head, giving them reason to continue their feud either immediately or later this year.
Uso is also already in the midst of building to his next world title defense — a rematch against GUNTHER. The company could decide to swerve and have GUNTHER challenge Paul instead, but that feels like a more remote possibility.
There's also the fact that not only are Rhodes and Uso friends, they're former tag champs, which makes it more likely that they'll stay on the same page throughout the match. If their opponents start to butt heads, Rhodes and Uso will be quick to use it to their advantage. As world champion, Cena is likely going to be protected; once again, it's Paul who remains the wild card in this situation.
That being said, there's a significant part of the team that believes Cena and Paul will pick up the win. It wouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world, as Cena is champ and Paul has had fairly strong booking throughout his WWE run, but the odds seem to be against them.
Written by Nick Miller
Last chance match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (60%)
Lyra Valkyria is looking to settle her rivalry with Becky Lynch once and for all this weekend, with it stipulated that this is Lynch's last opportunity at the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.
"The Man" came up short during last month's Backlash event, taking out her frustrations on Valkyria after the bell, and seemingly trying to move on having had the last say in the matter. However, Valkyria later cost Lynch a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match, ensuring that the trilogy bout would happen — with the caveat that Lynch either loses and never challenges for the title while Valkyria is champion, or she wins and Valkyria is forced to raise her hand just as she did following their first bout at "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc in 2023. It's worth noting that Valkyria is 2-0 over Lynch at this stage.
However, the Wrestling Inc. staff poll backs Lynch to chalk her first win in the saga, with 60% voting for her to pick up her 11th championship title at Money in the Bank. That does, of course, imply that a significant portion believes Valkyria has it in her to sweep her rival and continue her run as the only-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. That would be a strong feather in her cap, but it would leave questions over where Lynch continues. Since making her return at WrestleMania, winning the Women's Tag Titles alongside Valkyria, she has been on the losing end of all of her bouts. Ultimately, though, time will tell which way the pendulum swings.
Written by Max Everett
Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Naomi (67%)
When it comes to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this year, it's not about whether the winner is a good guy or bad; rather, it's about who's the realest. And for now, all caution signs are pointing at Naomi to walking out with the 2025 Women's MITB Briefcase, with 67% of Wrestling Inc. picking her to win.
Since returning to WWE at last year's Royal Rumble, Naomi had been playing it too nice. "Always the bridesmaid, never the bride," read her body language, who filled in for Jade Cargill, when she was taken out by an erstwhile unknown attacker. But when the truth came out at Elimination Chamber in March, after months of speculation, Naomi gloated about being rid of Cargill for a while. Bianca Belair, who's been the middle-woman in all of this, was excited to remain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with either Cargill or Naomi by her side. But with hindsight setting in, her last run with the titles was tainted.
For the first time in Naomi's career, we're witnessing a depraved side to her. And while many like to stay away from rooting for the bad guy, for some reason, we seem more compelled to back her story arc. We've all been there: We try, and try, and try, and for what? Only to be cast aside. Naomi has a chance to change the course of those results with something fruitful to her career, especially if Naomi plans to step away to pursue motherhood.
Should Naomi win, it'll be the first time in her career she will have held the Women's MITB Briefcase. She could either become a three-time WWE Women's Champion or take a stab at initiating her first run as the WWE Women's World Champion. Either way, the majority of WINC thinks she's coming out on top (sorry Mami).
Written by Brie Coder
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Seth Rollins (53%)
The qualifiers for this year's Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match have been met with confusion from many of us here at WINC, with the likes of Andrade, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa not feeling like real threats to capture the briefcase. Therefore, more than half of us believe that Seth Rollins will win Money In The Bank for the second time of his career, and will continue leading his new faction with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with the contract in hand.
Although the briefcase could elevate competitors such as Penta or El Grande Americano, Rollins is the only star who has been pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship as of late, as his entire group has been targeting Jey Uso since WrestleMania 41. If CM Punk had qualified for the match this past Monday on "WWE Raw," most of us here would've questioned if Rollins would come out victorious, or if the "Best In The World" could win Money In The Bank for the third time. In addition, Punk has been chasing the world title since returning to WWE in 2023, and would've been a strong contender to enter Money In The Bank this year, especially with John Cena as champion on "WWE SmackDown."
There's no doubt that the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match will be entertaining, especially with many anticipating the high-flying spots that Penta, Americano and Andrade will likely incorporate into the contest. However, very few of the competitors involved feel like world champion material just yet, leading 53% of us to believe that Rollins will get the job done on Saturday night.
Written By Julien D'Alessandro