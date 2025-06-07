WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

It's that time of year again, wrestling fans. Soon, two WWE stars will wield one of the ultimate powers at a talent's disposal: a guaranteed contract for a WWE title shot, to be used whenever they feel like, to challenge the champion of their choosing. All they have to do is beat five other wrestlers vying for the same prize and scamper up a ladder to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase that's hanging above the ring; no big deal, right?

In the men's match, the would-be Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa, the Megastar LA Knight, the enigmatic Penta, the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins, Andrade El Idolo, and the Olympian Chad Gable will be vying for the coveted briefcase. Recent NXT call-up and former NXT champ Stephanie Vaquer, the recently returned Alexa Bliss, Judgment Day wannabe Roxanne Perez, Mami Dearest Rhea Ripley, the Beautiful Madness that is Giulia, and the most volatile incarnation of Naomi we've ever seen make up the women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2025.

In addition to the two namesake matches on the card, fans will get to see an ad hoc tag team grudge match, with former Undisputed WWE champ Cody Rhodes teaming with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to take on current Undisputed champ John Cena and the Maverick, Logan Paul, a match that was made two weeks ago when Rhodes returned at Saturday Night's Main Event. But that's not all: Becky Lynch also has a Last Chance match with Lyra Valkyria, the inaugural Intercontinental Champion, for that very title. Given WWE's recent pattern of running supercards with five televised matches, it's entirely possible MITB will get a fifth match tonight on SmackDown. So if you've already given our WINC Watchlist of Money in the Bank matches a view, here's who the Wrestling Inc. collective thinks will come out on top at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.