WWE Evolution 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?
Still sorting things out after a weekend chock full of wrestling? Us too! But sorting out is exactly what we do with this feature, so you're in the right place if you're wondering just where your favorite WWE stars and their respective storylines are headed following WWE Evolution 2025.
One thing we certainly don't have to figure out is when Naomi is going to cash in her 2025 Money in the Bank briefcase, nor whom she plans to cash in on, because after competing in last night's impromptu triple threat main event for the Women's World Title, both of those questions have been answered. Naomi is now sporting WWE gold once more and she's already taunting Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Where the women's division goes with Naomi in the driver's seat is anyone's guess, given her erratic behavior of late.
But that wasn't the only title on the line at WWE's second-ever all-women's PLE, so we've still got to sort out the Intercontinental Championship, women's tag titles and NXT Championship. With Tiffany Stratton's Evolution 2025 match against Trish Stratus serving as a one-off, we'll all just have to wait to see how that plays out.
Women's IC title stuck in loop before SummerSlam?
Becky Lynch successfully retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution 2025, outlasting Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in her second defense since winning it from Valkyria at Money in the Bank. "The Man" got a sneaky victory after Bayley hit the Rose Plant to Valkyria. Lynch rolled over Bayley's back and got her into a backslide for the victory. It's the sneaky aspect to the win that makes it seem like WWE is going to have these women take their championship feud through SummerSlam.
"The Biggest Party of the Summer" is in less than three weeks, with three episodes of "WWE Raw" from now until the first night. With both Bayley and Valkyria super over with fans, it doesn't seem likely that WWE would pivot to fit in another challenger for Lynch. It they wanted to keep things fresh, they very well could do a miniature battle royal or gauntlet match, like they're doing with the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw," though it seems like it would be either Bayley, Valkyria or both to win whatever WWE would throw at them. There are quite a few talent on "Raw" that could be thrown in for one of those matches, especially if they involve those in the tag team division, like Asuka, Kairi Sane, Roxanne Perez, and Natalya, for example. It just doesn't seem likely at this point.
WWE could also keep things interesting by somehow getting Valkyria out of the picture, though that might not go over well with fans. At the beginning of the Evolution match, Lynch made sure to make a Four Horsewoman gesture with her four fingers up toward Bayley after the "Role Model" threw Valkyria out of the ring to start off the bout.
What could be best for these three is to have Valkyria and Bayley go completely off the rails, attacking each other and Lynch backstage and across segments throughout Monday's episode of "Raw," and you could even stretch it out into the following week. Just have them brawling all over the place until it becomes too much for General Manager Adam Pearce to handle. Then they could play up a stipulation match for SummerSlam. While the triple threat match at Evolution technically didn't have count-outs or disqualifications, they didn't really play into that with the No Holds Barred match between Jade Cargill and Naomi later in the night. SummerSlam would be a great opportunity for these three women to have a more hardcore match, and at this point, as their feuds have been going on since WrestleMania, it really warrants it.
Written by Daisy Ruth
The NXT Women's Championship scene is a warzone
Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she bested the odds to defend her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace at Evolution 2025. Not only did Jayne pull an upset victory out in Atlanta just over 24 hours after her Great American Bash loss, but she did so with help, as Blake Monroe betrayed Grace to confirm the heel turn reports. With Grace's confidence shattered, Monroe's heel run just beginning, cracks in the Fatal Influence triangle formed, and the threat of Masha Slamovich brewing under the surface, there are several avenues of prospective booking to cover. Just where (no, really, where) do we go from here?
Grace and Monroe will start feuding after Monroe cost Grace her opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship — or will they? While Grace might be looking to give Monroe some payback, Monroe may have already moved on to bigger ambitions, as she cast a knowing glance and signature finger bite to champion Jayne in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's match. Heading immediately into a program with Jayne and Fatal Influence could make sense: while Monroe turned heel, this doesn't mean she is automatically aligned with Jayne. Monroe has had issues with Fatal Influence since her NXT debut, which led to her teaming with Grace at Great American Bash and being in her corner at Evolution in the first place. While Grace will inevitably become a variable in whatever Monroe's next chapter in NXT is, whether or not Shawn Michaels will have Grace and Monroe feud before Monroe goes for the title remains to be seen.
Jayne might have her hands full anyway, if Nyx's Sunday behavior progresses. Fatal Influence's ringside interference led to the NXT Women's title temporarily falling into Nyx's hands, and while any good little faction minion would have handed the title to their leader right away, Nyx stood still, entranced with the title. Her temporary hypnosis allowed for Monroe to similarly intercept her, and while Nyx's delayed response could just be an odd way to set up for the match finish, it seems a bit strange to explicitly have Nyx gaze so lovingly at a title that 1) isn't hers and 2) belongs to her stable leader. In truth, Nyx hasn't done much in Fatal Influence so far; is a betrayal of her stable on the horizon?
As if that's not enough, NXT and TNA's collaboration has allowed for Slamovich to loom in the background. The TNA Knockouts champion stormed Fatal Influence's Great American Bash to take out Nyx and provide Grace and Monroe with a victory, and while Slamovich has not expressed any concrete interest in the NXT Women's Championship, her presence is hard to ignore. Nothing will be the same after Evolution. From a retained champion to a new heel to improbable challengers, NXT's women division will have some explaining to do in the coming Tuesday nights.
Written by Angeline Phu
Women's tag division proves its strength, but nothing changes
Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and the faction's newest member, Roxanne Perez, successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships at Evolution 2025 in a fast-paced fatal four-way match. It cemented Perez's status as not only a champion, but as a member of the "WWE Raw" stable. The match was a good addition to Evolution, but with Rodriguez and Perez's victory, not much changes and the storylines moving forward will be pretty unaffected.
Perez and Rodriguez's working relationship will continue to strengthen after their first successful defense together, and they already seem to be getting to be pretty good buddies if social media is any good indication. Liv Morgan's injury was incredibly unfortunate, but her presumptive return feud with Perez is going to be pretty epic. Rodriguez and Perez, however, probably won't be defending the belts too often now, just like Finn Balor and JD McDonagh with the men's tag team championships, but maybe their next defense will come on the "Raw" before or after SummerSlam.
While the Kabuki Warriors had a few good spots in this match, neither Asuka or Kairi Sane took the pin, so they'll still be good with no infighting between them. Both will likely continue on with their solo matches and come together as a tag team again when WWE needs to slot them in another match. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' storyline thankfully also appears to be good to continue. The response that Flair got from the crowd at Evolution was excellent, and it being paired with Bliss has done wonders for her character rehabilitation. It doesn't seem like WWE would want to pull back on the odd-couple pairing anytime soon.
One team whose story may now be different is that of NXT's Sol Ruca and Zaria. Ruca holds both the WWE Speed and Women's North American Championship, while Zaria has no gold. During the match, Zaria accidentally speared her partner, and it was then Ruca who took the pin in the match. The dissension between the pair will probably begin on this week's episode of "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. Ruca has been in the developmental brand for three or so years now, outside of injury time, and she's so over with the fans, it seems like it's time to call her up to the main roster. A feud against Zaria in which she drops the Women's NA title to her former friend would be an excellent parting gift on her way out.
Written by Daisy Ruth
What's next for Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky after Naomi's cash in?
Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky saw their singles battle for the WWE Women's World Championship turned into a triple threat at Evolution, with Naomi cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and pinning Sky to steal the title at the end of the show.
For 132 days Sky reigned as champion. She took the title from Ripley on March 3 and Ripley has pursued her relentlessly ever since; all three title defenses since she became champion involved Ripley as her challenger, and on none of the attempts could she regain the title she had lost. In fact, a crucial aspect of the story heading into the weekend was that Ripley has never managed to overcome Sky in singles action. Sunday was yet another extension of that negative record, though she seemingly had the contest won when the referee wad taken out. What does that mean for the future? Well, both Sky and Ripley are going to have their own reasons to get the next shot, and the easy route would be to have them close their saga off definitively with the No. 1 contender spot on the line.
Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill may also enter the equation with her scheduled world title opportunity at SummerSlam. She may be on the "WWE SmackDown" roster, but so was Naomi until the weekend and Cargill now has an existing win over the new champion, on the same night she won gold. Bianca Belair is another star on the periphery of the situation, the other member of the Big 3 before their big break-up and the referee making the count for Cargill's victory over Naomi, so the foundation has been laid to explore their story with the world title as its North Star. That's without getting into the number of other women on the roster who will likely stake their claim for a title shot, including Stephanie Vaquer, having won the Evolution battle royal to secure her spot at Clash in Paris.
Written by Max Everett