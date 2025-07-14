WWE Evolution 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Becky Lynch successfully retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution 2025, outlasting Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in her second defense since winning it from Valkyria at Money in the Bank. "The Man" got a sneaky victory after Bayley hit the Rose Plant to Valkyria. Lynch rolled over Bayley's back and got her into a backslide for the victory. It's the sneaky aspect to the win that makes it seem like WWE is going to have these women take their championship feud through SummerSlam.

"The Biggest Party of the Summer" is in less than three weeks, with three episodes of "WWE Raw" from now until the first night. With both Bayley and Valkyria super over with fans, it doesn't seem likely that WWE would pivot to fit in another challenger for Lynch. It they wanted to keep things fresh, they very well could do a miniature battle royal or gauntlet match, like they're doing with the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw," though it seems like it would be either Bayley, Valkyria or both to win whatever WWE would throw at them. There are quite a few talent on "Raw" that could be thrown in for one of those matches, especially if they involve those in the tag team division, like Asuka, Kairi Sane, Roxanne Perez, and Natalya, for example. It just doesn't seem likely at this point.

WWE could also keep things interesting by somehow getting Valkyria out of the picture, though that might not go over well with fans. At the beginning of the Evolution match, Lynch made sure to make a Four Horsewoman gesture with her four fingers up toward Bayley after the "Role Model" threw Valkyria out of the ring to start off the bout.

What could be best for these three is to have Valkyria and Bayley go completely off the rails, attacking each other and Lynch backstage and across segments throughout Monday's episode of "Raw," and you could even stretch it out into the following week. Just have them brawling all over the place until it becomes too much for General Manager Adam Pearce to handle. Then they could play up a stipulation match for SummerSlam. While the triple threat match at Evolution technically didn't have count-outs or disqualifications, they didn't really play into that with the No Holds Barred match between Jade Cargill and Naomi later in the night. SummerSlam would be a great opportunity for these three women to have a more hardcore match, and at this point, as their feuds have been going on since WrestleMania, it really warrants it.

Written by Daisy Ruth