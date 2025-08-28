The 5 Most Historic Matches In WCW

We are nearing the 25 year anniversary of World Championship Wrestling's final show, and the company that was once a cultural juggernaut has something of a spotty reputation in the eyes of fans these days.

Some fans still have WCW as their favorite company thanks to being the "wrestling show" compared to the cartoonish landscape of the World Wrestling Federation, bringing southern-style grappling to the forefront, while also highlighting the best that both Mexico and Japan had to offer through their midcard and Cruiserweight division. On the other hand, other fans will only remember the bad times where WCW would effectively take one step forward and eighteen steps back on their way to crashing and burning to such a degree that Vince McMahon was able to buy the company for an amount of money that some wrestlers make in a year these days.

Regardless of what you think of WCW, there is no denying that the company left its mark on the wrestling industry. After all, the year is 2025 and we are about to do a list about a company that, for all its faults, died nearly a quarter of a century ago and yet people are still talking about it. WCW produced some of the most historic moments, both good and bad, during its 13 year run. Obviously, Georgia Championship Wrestling had a show called "World Championship Wrestling" in the 70s and 80s, but it wasn't until 1988 when Ted Turner bought Jim Crockett Promotions (who had previously bought Georgia Championship Wrestling) where WCW was officially born.

Most of WCW's most historic moments occurred during matches, and that's what we are here to talk about today. The good, the bad, and the absolutely insane moments that still live long in the memories of wrestling fans around the world, but all of which contributed to WCW being, at one point in time, the biggest wrestling company on the planet. So sit back, relax, dust off your nWo shirts and join us on a journey to a time before social media, as we take a look at five of the most historic matches in WCW history.

Before we get started, the matches that deserve an honorable mention are Ric Flair's "I Quit" match with Terry Funk at Clash of the Champions 9 in 1989. The WarGames match between The Dangerous Alliance and Sting's Squadron at WrestleWar 1992. Ron Simmons becoming the first-ever African American WCW World Champion after beating Vader in August 1992, "Flyin'" Brian Pillman and Jushin Thunder Liger kicking off the first episode of "Nitro," and the match to main event the final "Nitro," Ric Flair vs. Sting.