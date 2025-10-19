First thing's first: Anytime we put together a Mount Rushmore-ish "most" this or "most" that, especially with numerical limitations, we're going to catch some heat. Inherently, someone is going to be left out. And with that in mind, paired with the fact that FIVE is our dictated max here, we forge forward, fully prepared to catch any and all projectiles thrown about, completely understanding the vitriol, and happy to take lumps from one and all, as we present the most legendary wrestling tag teams of all time.

Among the virtual beatdowns surely headed in this direction that we're willing to accept are from those who didn't make the cut themselves, so in a tribute to those who make our unofficial Honorable Mention list, we stand poised to get our heads taken off from a Midnight Hour, put to sleep thanks to a legendary Double Dropkick, flattened by a Rocket Launcher, incapacitated by a Con-Chair-To, decapitated with a Steinerizer, blown up with a Heat Bomb, and even toppled by a BTE Trigger.

So there, with those "apologies" out of the way, onward we go. If this list seems a bit WWE-heavy, that's because it is. When you're talking "legendary," you're also talking biggest reach and impact, and without that presence at the very top of the heap, you simply can't make that claim as credibly as those who had it. The debate will surely roar on because all of these teams—and those who missed the cut here—fostered a "forever" thanks to their contributions to tag team wrestling and the industry as a whole.