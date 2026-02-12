WINC Watchlist: Naomi's Greatest Matches

WWE's Naomi had an incredible year in 2025 with her heel turn, following a storyline attack on Jade Cargill, that resulted in her winning not just the Money in the Bank briefcase, but also, the Women's World Championship. Her year in the ring ended early, however, thankfully not due to injury, but due to pregnancy.

Even when announcing her departure and how she had to vacate the championship, Naomi tore the house down with one of the best promos of the year. Her career didn't start out as hot as it was when she had to hit "pause," however.

She debuted on the main roster as a "Funkadactyl" in January 2012, dancing alongside the former Cameron to escort Brodus Clay down to the ring. After shedding the gimmick and becoming a serious in-ring competitor, she would win the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Things would really change for her after she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38.

The women would infamously walk out of WWE, while still holding the titles, due to creative frustration in May 2022. The walkout would actually begin Naomi's reinvention, and she joined Impact Wrestling/TNA the following month. After dominating there, and winning the Knockouts Championship, she'd make her surprise return to WWE in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

Naomi, or Trinity, as she used her real first name in Impact, has been in the business since she started training in FCW in 2009. In her career, she's had plenty of amazing matches, and many have been contested in recent years, as her in-ring ability has only gotten stronger. These are only a handful of some of her best, with her Money in the Bank victory in 2025, as well as her cash-in at Evolution II against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY getting honorable mentions.