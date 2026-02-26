WINC Watchlist: Ricochet's Greatest Matches

Ricochet is the current AEW National Champion and is still pulling off incredible feats of athleticism after more than 20 years in the wrestling business. Debuting back in 2005, Ricochet would evolve from being a long-haired kid with a lot of spring in his step, to being one of the influential high flyers the wrestling business has ever seen. He might get under people's skin on social media, but there's a reason why Ricochet talks so highly of himself and it's because he can back up everything he says.

To put it simply, the way some people wrestle today simply wouldn't be possible without Ricochet. He took the athleticism reserved for Olympic level gymnasts, the aerial assault of the "flippiest" Luchadors from Mexico, the raw physicality of the Japanese style, and combined it all to create a character unlike anything the business had ever seen. Until Ricochet came along, moves that are now commonplace because of him only existed within the confines of a video game or someone's imagination, but not only did he bring those moves to life, he made them look effortless as well. Over the years, he has toned down his aerial offense in favor of just annoying everyone in AEW to the point where people will constantly ridicule him for being bald. However, he can still take to the skies when needed, reminding fans that while gravity may have forgotten someone like PAC, gravity never even met Ricochet to begin with.

Throughout Black History Month, we've highlighted some of the finest black wrestlers and gave you some recommendations on what matches of theirs to watch, and now it's time for "The One and Only" to get the spotlight. Ricochet has wrestled all over the world over the past 20 years which gave us a unique opportunity when putting this list together, let's have some variety. This watchlist will showcase five matches from five different promotions with one common goal, to prove that Ricochet is as good and influential as he claims to be.

Honorable mentions go to his wars with Zack Sabre Jr. in WSW, EVOLVE, and wXw, one of his earliest encounters with Claudio Castagnoli in CHIKARA, and the three-way match from AEW WrestleDream 2024 that saw Ricochet, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita go to war over the AEW International Championship. With all of that out of the way, here are five of the greatest matches from the entertaining career of Ricochet!