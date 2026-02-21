WINC Watchlist: Willow Nightingale's Greatest Matches

Throughout the seven years that All Elite Wrestling has been in existence, one question that has routinely popped up is when will the women's division main event a pay-per-view? Toni Storm and Mariah May should have absolutely headlined AEW Revolution 2025, but due to May leaving to go to WWE, their feud ender was placed in the middle of that card. Had Storm's match with Mercedes Mone at AEW All In Texas 2025 happened at any other pay-per-view, that would have probably headlined the show. However, in Ring of Honor, the women's division has headlined multiple pay-per-views since Tony Khan bought the company back in 2022, and this was the first.

We all know Athena these days as the "Forever Champion" in ROH. She has held the ROH Women's World Championship since the Final Battle 2022 event and has shown no signs of letting her title leave her sight, but during her first year as champion, she had to deal with Willow Nightingale in a trilogy of excellent matches. Their first came in February 2023 where "The Fallen Goddess" had to fight hard in order to retain her title.

Five months later, the two women met in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and by this point Nightingale had already become the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, meaning that she had a lot more experience and a lot more fire under her which allowed her to get her win back over Athena. Nightingale would win the tournament, and just six days later, she was given the chance to complete the trilogy with Athena in what is easily the best match of their series.

What makes this match so great is that it's a natural escalation from their previous encounters. The first match was where Athena didn't take Nightingale seriously but still managed to get the win, while the second match she arrived with the same attitude, only for that to come back to haunt her. It's here where Athena arrives with the look of someone who is possessed by the idea of ending this rivalry for good. Nightingale arrives with all the confidence in the world and is firing on all cylinders, wrestling more aggressively and on the front foot as opposed to the other bouts where she needed Athena to make mistakes.

Both women commemorate the occasion by paying tribute to the women of the independent scene that paved the way for them to main event such a show, but it's when Nightingale kicks out of the O-Face when the crowd loses their minds. There is a real belief that this is Nightingale's time, especially when she follows it up with the Babe With The Powerbomb, but Athena kicks out. In the end, Athena hits the O-Face and puts the exclamation point on things by forcing Nightingale to pass out in a Crossface. One of the easiest match recommendations I will ever make.