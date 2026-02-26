Match Spotlight: Will Ospreay Vs. Konosuke Takeshita, AEW Revolution 2024

As mentioned earlier, long-time AEW fans had already witnessed some of the things Will Ospreay could do, with many of those fans also following the insane run he had in New Japan Pro Wrestling. His run with the IWGP United States Championship in 2023 saw him steal the show on any NJPW card he was booked on, meaning that he was already at the top of his game when he joined AEW. However, AEW pay-per-views are known for having at least one match that ends up being in some Match of the Year conversation, meaning that Ospreay had to go above what he had done in Japan in order to live up to the hype.

Fortunately for the "Aerial Assassin," he had just the man in Konosuke Takeshita to help them steal the show on a night many consider to be one of AEW's greatest ever shows. Ospreay asserts his dominance early doors with a few slaps to Takeshita as if to say "This is my company now," leading to the two trading control back and forth in the early going in a game of one-upmanship. Things gradually start to break down and once they do, the action really starts to kick up a notch. The match is best remembered for being a Will Ospreay showcase so that anyone who had never seen him could see what the hype was about, but he doesn't exactly have full control throughout the entire thing as Takeshita lands some huge bombs to put Ospreay in real danger.

For as pretty of a wrestler Ospreay can be at times as some of his offense almost looks too perfect, it's some of the sloppier bumps that he takes which stand out most. He goes for the Oscutter but is caught in mid-air by Takeshita, who almost loses his balance trying to land a Blue Thunder Bomb but ends up getting one more half turn to land the move making it look even more devastating. The Brainbuster on the turnbuckle looks incredibly nasty, with Ospreay even getting rope-burn from landing so awkwardly, and the strikes he takes from Takeshita are some of the loudest and most ferocious sounding elbows you will ever hear.

Obviously, Ospreay gets the shoulder up after every one of these moves, which is a common criticism of his matches as it can get to a point where it can take you out of the match by how much punishment he can seemingly brush off. However, he does sell the fatigue in this one quite well by barely kicking out of moves towards the back-end of the bout. In the end, it's Ospreay who hits the infamous Tiger Driver '91 and a Hidden Blade for the win, bringing the curtain down on what can only be described as a human firework display. It didn't have a big backstory or narrative going into it, but it's too good of a match for you to not get lost in the moment.