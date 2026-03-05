WWE NXT Takeover Vengeance Day: Retro 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, how we miss you. The annual tag team tournament was one of the main selling points when it came to the build up for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, and in 2021 we had a double dose of two-on-two action. Not only did the men's tournament return for its sixth instalment, but we also got the first-ever women's tournament, with that final being the match to kick off the show.

The women's final saw the team of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart face off with one of the only established duos in the entire field, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, and with it being the first women's tournament final, all four ladies had a point to prove.

Kai and Gonzalez clearly had more chemistry as a team, finding a great balance where Kai could withstand a lot of punishment based on the fact that Gonzalez could come in with the hot tag and clean house. In the other corner you had Moon and Blackheart who just had natural chemistry based on how insane they both were at this time. Blackheart was flying around the ring like a lunatic while Moon, who was the MVP of the match for me personally, glued everything together very nicely. This opening match was full of life, full of color, full of energy, and while it did get a little sloppy towards the end due to fatigue, the fact that Blackheart had to have both Kai and Gonzalez pin her to put her away shows just how much both teams wanted to make history. A great opener.

Then you have the men's side of things. The Grizzled Young Veterans fell at the final hurdle in 2020 losing in the final to The BroserWeights, and they weren't going to rest until that defeat in the final was officially rectified. However, they had to deal with an unknown entity as MSK's Wes Lee and Nash Carter, formerly known as The Rascalz, made their debut in the Dusty Rhodes Classic and made it all the way to the final on their first attempt.

This was a classic clash of styles that worked brilliantly. The no-nonsense toughness of GYV doing everything in their power to keep the high-flying MSK grounded, with all four men working with a chemistry that "NXT" didn't really capitalize on in the months following this match. These two teams could have had a lengthy rivalry that sat alongside The Revival's battles with #DIY and American Alpha, but to this day this remains the only two-on-two encounter between these four men. With that said, if they never have another match after this, what a one-off match this was.

I don't know how many times we have to say this in these reviews, but when done right, tag team wrestling is just awesome and these two tournament finals delivered in every respect. Someone tell Triple H or Shawn Michaels to bring back the Dusty Rhodes Classic because it rules.