Match Spotlight: Hangman Adam Page Vs. Jon Moxley, AEW All In 2025

Arguably the most impressive story of 2025 for AEW was the fact that at the start of the year, fans around the world were begging for Jon Moxley to drop the AEW Men's World Championship to literally anyone. Many people struggled to see what the actual point of the Death Riders was, why Moxley was acting in the way he was, and what benefit this whole story would have on the company. By the end of the year, Moxley was being cheered by the live audience, heralded as one of the best wrestlers in the world by those who were watching at home, and once again became a must-see part of AEW's weekly programming. This begs the question of whether the Death Riders storyline actually worked, and in the long-run, I think the answer is yes.

For those who still don't know what the main point of the story was, it's very simple. Moxley came back to the company after All In London 2024 and wasn't happy with the state of AEW, believing it had been overrun by egos, people who don't care for the business as much as him, and that it just wasn't the company that he joined in 2019. Whether you agree with all those points or not, you can't argue that Moxley's mindset was one that a lot of people had about AEW at that time, no matter how many five star matches the company put on its pay-per-views. His solution, take the AEW Men's World Championship, keep it away from everyone until the rest of the roster got to his level, which by that point would put the whole company on a different level as everyone would have to up their game. You don't like Moxley's idea of burning down the company to build it back up in his own image? Do something then, but just know it won't be easy because Moxley is more motivated than ever before.

Obviously it started off slow, and the fact that a lot of top stars didn't really cross paths with the Death Riders didn't help, making the first half of the reign feel a bit inconsequential and comedic as well. But over time, when the likes of Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, Samoa Joe and the rest of The Opps started to get involved, that's when everything started to click. Now the Death Riders felt like a true main event angle with a wide variety of top babyfaces who would all realistically make great choices for ending Moxley's reign.

The Death Riders story and its payoff was the grand crescendo of AEW's biggest show of the year, and it worked, and not only did it work but the entire company was lifted in the process. 2025 is even talked about in the same breath as the acclaimed 2021 that AEW had, and Moxley, along with his Death Riders are a big reason for that. The knee-jerk reaction world we live in didn't give the story a chance at first, but over time it grew and grew into something that became the center piece of AEW's year, so did the Death Riders story work? Absolutely. Maybe the people who want long-term storytelling in the modern era just need to learn how to be a bit more patient.