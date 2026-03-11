AEW Revolution 2023: Retro 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

It was painfully obvious in 2022 that the AEW World Trios Championships were tailor made for The Elite. After all, the tournament to determine the inaugural champions was actually postponed until Kenny Omega was able to return from injury. The titles were created to give Omega and The Young Bucks a chance to have a long series of PWG-style party tags with some of the best groups around, and after they had finally vanquished Death Triangle in their best-of-seven series, there was only one trio AEW fans wanted to see challenge for the titles, The House of Black.

The fact that we only ever got one match out of these six men is something that would be considered a criminal offense by some fans, and what's worse is that we didn't even get any build up matches like a singles bout between Omega and Buddy Matthews, The Kings of the Black Throne against Matt and Nick Jackson, and all of the combinations you can get with these six. With that said, the one match we did get is one of the best AEW World Trios Championship matches in company history.

Malakai Black was someone who many AEW fans thought didn't really give everything he could during his time with the company, but this was a match where he looked genuinely motivated, especially in his exchanges with Omega. The same can be said for Matthews who matched Omega for explosiveness and intensity in the early going. Omega himself was already on a roll in early 2023, and he was putting up numbers in this one that if he didn't get sucked into the Jericho Vortex towards the back end of the year, he would have been in contention for being the wrestler of the year. The Jackson brothers were able to lean more into their chicken-s*** personas at times, especially when interacting with Brody King, and as for King himself, this was truly a star-making performance for him.

It's hard to a do a move-by-move breakdown for a match like this given how quick it goes, but that works in the match's favor as the fans don't get a chance to sit down as things are always happening. Some might call out certain spots for no-selling, mainly on the House's side, but The Elite sold all of the big moves like they had just been killed. Omega's crumble selling of The End to where he ends up doing the splits, Nick Jackson taking a Buddy Matthews knee in mid-air while attempting a Meltzer Driver is a thing of beauty, and Matt Jackson taking the Dante's Inferno at the very end to seal the win for the challengers.

This is a match that had a lot of hype going into it, but all six men lived up to that hype. The right team won, and making The House of Black the unstoppable final bosses of the trios division was one of the best things to come out of this show.