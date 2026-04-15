WWE WrestleMania 42: Draws & Duds

"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar vs. "The Ruler" Oba Femi is one of the biggest draws, if not the biggest draw, of WrestleMania 42. The pair teased their eventual face-off on the "Grandest Stage of Them All" in the Royal Rumble match back in January, though there were some reports that it wasn't as set in stone as many fans believed it to be right after the Rumble. Thankfully, these hosses are going one-on-one to kick off night two of the big event, and it's a fantastic bout for WWE to put on the free hour on ESPN.

Lesnar's drawing power may not be what it once was, even before real-life controversies surrounding the Janel Grant lawsuit, but there certainly is something still there, based on his name value alone after years in the business. Despite what some fans may think about the star, others are more than excited to see him and pop every time his music hits on "WWE Raw." Lesnar may not be able to go in the ring for long periods of time, but he still has enough ability to put on a strong, shorter match.

Femi may be quite a bit more green when it comes to his in-ring ability compared to the veteran Lesnar, but his work is still solid. He just has "it," from the entrance, complete with the strut fans are now replicating in the crowd, to his overall look, to his previous record on "WWE NXT." "The Ruler" was so dominant and so in-demand on the main roster following his match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event, the big retirement show for John Cena, that he vacated the NXT Championship rather than lose it.

WWE has been hyping up this match like crazy every episode of "Raw" since Femi hit Lesnar with the Fall from Grace powerbomb. The pair's segments are opened by dramatic video packages, and their contract signing-turned-brawl event got the main event spot of the April 6 edition of the show.

There's a few ways this match could go, with many fans crossing their fingers that Femi goes over Lesnar to further establish dominance after his beginnings on the main roster weren't as strong as they could have been. Many of those crossing their fingers are also hoping that a possible future opponent for Lesnar could be set up, with that man being the "Career Killer" GUNTHER. With the men set for different nights of the "Showcase of the Immortals," it's very possible we could see GUNTHER after "The Beast" faces "The Ruler," further adding to the draw of one of the first matches of night two.

Written by Daisy Ruth