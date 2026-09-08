Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 9/8/2026

Bronson Reed had been showing off his new, impressive physique on social media prior to his return at Sunday Night's Main Event, but finally seeing him on TV again really showed just how much work the "Big" man put in during his rehabilitation from a torn biceps he suffered back in February. It's hard enough to rehab an injury, especially one that reportedly took him out of big plans surrounding the Elimination Chamber, but coming back in better shape than you've ever been before is something else entirely. He looks great and appears to be moving really well, all good signs for what could be on the horizon for him.

Reed returned to immediately make an impact, nailing Oba Femi with a chair to help out Bron Breakker in his match. In reports leading up to his return, it was revealed that he was likely to be positioned as a top heel within WWE, and during the beatdown of Femi following the match at SNME, Reed hit him with four Tsunamis, signaling that could very well be his direction moving forward.

He stood tall alongside the rest of The Vision at the event, after it had been speculated he could have potentially taken out both competitors to align himself with Paul Heyman as the "Future of WWE." Reed took to social media after the show to solidify that he is in fact, for now, at least, once again part of The Vision, which he said was now "whole." On a relatively heatless Sunday Night's Main Event, Reed's return was one of maybe two big surprises, which made it feel even more special.

On Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," after The Vision cut a promo and then beat down Alpha Academy's Otis, Reed once again took out Femi alongside Breakker, and hit him with two more Tsunamis for good measure. It cemented that Reed getting the upper hand over Femi the night before wasn't a fluke, which was a good look for him.

With Reed's improved physique and the reports he's set to head to the top of the heel scene, it appears things are only onward and upward for "Big" Bronson Reed. There are plenty of storyline opportunities for him, and getting involved with Breakker's feud with Femi makes things interesting. His return was the shot in the arm The Vision, and the red brand as a whole, desperately needed.

Written by Daisy Ruth