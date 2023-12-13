Are These WWE Props Real Or Fake?

As a sports/entertainment hybrid, wrestling often operates on the more theatrical end of the competitive spectrum. Sometimes the story requires the rules to be stripped away so two rivals can beat one another to oblivion and back, and what better way to do that than incorporate weapons? At other times, wrestling's performative nature will see plunder brought into the fold simply to please the crowd. Perhaps this is best illustrated by the frequent chant "We want tables," commonly shouted by thousands in attendance.

Of course, wrestling usually prefers the illusion of danger to the real thing, leaving those watching in awe but those in the ring safe from the damage foreign objects can do. That's where the business draws from the wider entertainment industry in its use of various types of smoke and mirrors. As time went on — especially after WWE started producing a PG product — safer prop weapons have been developed. But not everything you see can be entirely risk-free.

If you've ever watched a wrestler go through a table, run through their opponents with a ladder, or smash someone with a steel chair, and asked yourself, "That can't be real, right?", read further and find out which of your favorite WWE weapons are real or fake, lifting the lid on how wrestlers keep themselves safe while still putting their bodies on the line.