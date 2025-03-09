AEW Revolution 2025 Full & Final Card

Tonight is AEW Revolution, the company's sixth iteration of the event, and according to AEW President Tony Khan, one of the "big four" pay-per-views of the year. Six championships will be defended at Revolution and there are plenty of stipulations within the other four matches on the card, including a steel cage grudge match and a number one contender's match for the AEW World Championship. It's going to be a big night, and it all emanates from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California.

Two of the biggest champion matches on the card include the aforementioned AEW World title and the AEW Women's World Championship. Jon Moxley will defend his gold against Cope, who has been a thorn in the side of Moxley and his Death Riders for weeks. Cope has worked over the last few episodes of AEW TV to take out some of the Death Riders in hopes at a better shot at capturing the championship. "Timeless" Toni Storm is also set to defend against her nemesis "The Glamor" Mariah May after winning the AEW Women's title from her at "AEW Collision Grand Slam: Australia" in Storm's home country. The pair have been feuding for months, and it all comes to an end tonight in a "Hollywood Ending," which Storm specified means a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Other title matches including TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defending against Momo Watanabe after the latter won the Women's International Cup at Wrestle Dynasty for her shot to challenge Mone. The Hurt Syndicate will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Outrunners and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend his gold against Brody King. The final championship match will see Konosuke Takeshita defend against Kenny Omega, after Takeshita successfully defeated Orange Cassidy last week, and Omega called out the champion at Grand Slam.