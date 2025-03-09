AEW Revolution 2025 Full & Final Card
Tonight is AEW Revolution, the company's sixth iteration of the event, and according to AEW President Tony Khan, one of the "big four" pay-per-views of the year. Six championships will be defended at Revolution and there are plenty of stipulations within the other four matches on the card, including a steel cage grudge match and a number one contender's match for the AEW World Championship. It's going to be a big night, and it all emanates from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California.
Two of the biggest champion matches on the card include the aforementioned AEW World title and the AEW Women's World Championship. Jon Moxley will defend his gold against Cope, who has been a thorn in the side of Moxley and his Death Riders for weeks. Cope has worked over the last few episodes of AEW TV to take out some of the Death Riders in hopes at a better shot at capturing the championship. "Timeless" Toni Storm is also set to defend against her nemesis "The Glamor" Mariah May after winning the AEW Women's title from her at "AEW Collision Grand Slam: Australia" in Storm's home country. The pair have been feuding for months, and it all comes to an end tonight in a "Hollywood Ending," which Storm specified means a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Other title matches including TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defending against Momo Watanabe after the latter won the Women's International Cup at Wrestle Dynasty for her shot to challenge Mone. The Hurt Syndicate will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Outrunners and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend his gold against Brody King. The final championship match will see Konosuke Takeshita defend against Kenny Omega, after Takeshita successfully defeated Orange Cassidy last week, and Omega called out the champion at Grand Slam.
Other Revolution Matches
Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will face-off in a rematch from their February bout on "AEW Dynamite," this time in a number one contender's match for the AEW World Championship. It was the only way Strickland and Prince Nana could convince Ricochet to agree to the match, after Ricochet stole the Embassy robe and has been parading around in it. Nana has given an ultimatum to Strickland to get the robe back, or he might not be by his side any longer.
Another grudge match on the card will see Kyle Fletcher take on Will Ospreay in a steel cage match. Ospreay issued the challenge to his former friend after Grand Slam, following his win alongside Omega against the Don Callis Family, and Fletcher was all too happy to agree. Fletcher joined the family at WrestleDream and attacked Ospreay with a screwdriver, then declared he was "nothing like" his former friend, kicking off their feud. The last time the pair met one-on-one in the ring was Worlds End, when Ospreay beat Fletcher to advance in the Continental Classic.
After weeks of feuding, wars on the microphone, and backstage brawls, MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page will finally square off in the ring. MJF has been verbally attacking Page's fans who say the star "did nothing wrong" and even attempted to light Page on fire on "Dynamite" before officials got involved.
Before all the grudge matches and championship bouts, however, the night will kick off with something a bit lighter. The Costco Guys' Big Boom AJ returns to AEW and will team with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to challenge Johnny TV and MxM Collection on Zero Hour, which will be live for all fans to watch regardless of whether or not they purchase the pay-per-view.