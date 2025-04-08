AEW Dynasty 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

With "Timeless" Toni Storm retaining the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Dynasty, the question of who will be her challenger at All In Texas on July 12 is a step closer to being answered (that is if she holds it until then). The challenger will be determined via the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which kicked off at Dynasty as AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné eliminated Julia Hart. That leaves seven women left in the tournament, but where AEW could go with the two sides of the bracket could be more surprising than most people suspect.

Starting with Moné since she has already advanced to the semi-finals, she is either going to be facing Harley Cameron, who may or may not have "Mini Moné" by her side but will certainly want revenge after losing to "The CEO" at Grand Slam Australia, or the current ROH Women's World Champion Athena. We've already talked extensively about Moné and Athena finally having the match that everyone wants to see, with our initial predictions being that it would be match at All In Texas, but assuming Athena beats Harley (which we do), they will meet in the semi-finals, which will likely take place on the April 16 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as that show will take place in Moné's hometown of Boston. What's more, that will be the show where "Dynamite" surpasses the length of time "WCW Monday Nitro" was on the air, so they will want to load that show up.

On the other side of the bracket, Jamie Hayter will go one-on-one with Billie Starkz, while Kris Statlander will face off with Thunder Rosa. This is difficult to call as everyone apart from Billie has a genuine chance of making the finals, no disrespect to Billie but it's just not her time yet. That means that Hayter will reach the semi-finals, but whether she faces Statlander or Rosa is up for discussion. For my money, I can see Statlander reaching the semi-finals, setting up her against Hayter in the next round.

Then the tricky part begins. Moné will likely keep hold of her AEW TBS Championship until All In Texas, meaning that, in theory, she is going to suffer her first AEW loss in this tournament. With a match against Athena almost a certainty, a win over the "Fallen Goddess" in the semi-final will set up a rematch at Globe Life Field with all of the titles on the line. As for the other semi-final, Hayter returned at All In last year and is need of something right now, while Statlander has already lost two matches to Moné, and beating her in the tournament final will do wonders for her too.

The women's Owen Hart Cup truly feels like a slam dunk tournament. Everyone in the bracket seems like a solid choice for a winner outside of Mercedes, and even then, Moné vs. Toni Storm is a match worthy of closing out AEW's biggest show of the year.

