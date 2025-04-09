Wrestling Relationships Age Gaps That Are Pretty Uncomfortable

Matt and Reby (Rebecca) Hardy (also known as Reby Sky) are one of the most unique couples in wrestling, from Matt establishing the "Broken Universe" in TNA Wrestling, which spilled over for a short stint in WWE that involved "Queen" Rebecca and their four children, to Reby's massive TikTok following. The pair have been married for 11 years and are also 11 years apart in age. Reby's professional wrestling journey began in 2011 in Lucha Libre USA and she trained alongside her future husband when she joined Shine Wrestling in 2012. Their romance began and they teamed together across the independent circuit before the pair were signed to TNA Wrestling. She's often posted to her social media accounts about how she was a fan of her husband in WWE while growing up in Queens in New York City and has even poked fun at their age gap.

Reby's social media posts have made headlines in the past, including times when she and her husband have seemingly been on the outs, but these days, she's focusing on making content for her 2.4 million TikTok followers. Their children, Maxel, Wolfgang, Bartholomew, and only daughter "Gothic Baby" Ever often appear on Reby's TikTok and in Matt's social media videos.

While Matt is back working with TNA and is currently a tag team champion alongside his brother, Reby's last match was on "Impact" when she and her husband defeated The System in July 2024. Prior to that one-off match, her final singles match was a DQ victory over Rosemary in August 2016.