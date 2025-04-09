Wrestling Relationships Age Gaps That Are Pretty Uncomfortable
Matt and Reby (Rebecca) Hardy (also known as Reby Sky) are one of the most unique couples in wrestling, from Matt establishing the "Broken Universe" in TNA Wrestling, which spilled over for a short stint in WWE that involved "Queen" Rebecca and their four children, to Reby's massive TikTok following. The pair have been married for 11 years and are also 11 years apart in age. Reby's professional wrestling journey began in 2011 in Lucha Libre USA and she trained alongside her future husband when she joined Shine Wrestling in 2012. Their romance began and they teamed together across the independent circuit before the pair were signed to TNA Wrestling. She's often posted to her social media accounts about how she was a fan of her husband in WWE while growing up in Queens in New York City and has even poked fun at their age gap.
Reby's social media posts have made headlines in the past, including times when she and her husband have seemingly been on the outs, but these days, she's focusing on making content for her 2.4 million TikTok followers. Their children, Maxel, Wolfgang, Bartholomew, and only daughter "Gothic Baby" Ever often appear on Reby's TikTok and in Matt's social media videos.
While Matt is back working with TNA and is currently a tag team champion alongside his brother, Reby's last match was on "Impact" when she and her husband defeated The System in July 2024. Prior to that one-off match, her final singles match was a DQ victory over Rosemary in August 2016.
Sasha Banks & Sarath Ton
Sasha Banks, known to AEW fans as Mercedes Mone, is a single woman, but she was previously married to WWE costume designer and gear-maker Sarath Ton, and the pair were eight years apart in age. Back in March 2017, Banks told Lilian Garcia on her "Making Their Way to the Ring" podcast that she kept her 2016 marriage quiet because fans were "crazy" and her marriage was none of their business. She noted to Garcia that her then-husband wanted to be public and he was fine with it, so he would be happy to her admitting it in the interview. Banks and Ton met back when she was training to be a pro wrestler in Boston. Ton made gear for Banks when they were in a relationship and has continued to make gear for those in WWE.
It was revealed back in August 2024 that the now-Mone had filed for divorce from her husband. She said on her YouTube channel that she and Ton had separated back in December 2020, which they also kept a secret. Mone said she was happy to finally be signing the divorce papers and was "ready to be free," but was scared of judgment. The former Banks said she kept their separation quiet for fear Vince McMahon might pull the plug before her WrestleMania 37 main event with Bianca Belair.
She noted back in August that she and Ton have a great relationship. She called him an "amazing, incredible guy" and said she was thankful for her, as he changed and "saved" her life.
Hulk Hogan & Sky Daily
Hulk Hogan was married to his first wife, Linda Hogan, from 1983 to 2009, when she filed for divorce after it was revealed Hogan allegedly cheated on her with a friend of their daughter's. Linda and Hulk only had six years between them in age, but Hogan's second and third wives are substantially younger than him.
Hogan met Jennifer McDaniel, a Hollywood make-up artist, following his divorce from his first wife and they tied the knot in December 2010. Hulk was 21 years older than McDaniel and their marriage didn't last, despite surviving Hulk's sex tape scandal and subsequent Gawker lawsuit. Strangely, Hogan failed to publicize the fact the pair got divorced before introducing his third wife, back when they were dating, to the public. Hogan posted a video of himself and Sky Daily meeting Bret Michaels after a concert and in the video, Hogan introduced Daily as "his girl," leaving fans questioning in the comments. Hogan officially announced on X he was divorced from his second wife.
Hogan and Daily announced their engagement in July 2023 and got married that September. Daily is 45 years younger than the "Immortal One." While she appears in Hogan's posts on social media, the former yoga instructor seems to be a more private person.
Sarah Logan & Erik Rowe
Former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan, also known as Valhalla, and The War Raiders' Erik also have a gap in their ages, with eight years separating the couple. The pair married back in December 2018 in a Viking-themed affair. Their wedding honored Norse culture and guests in attendance, including Logan's then-teammates Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, dressed in costume rather than traditional wedding garb. The pair have two children, Raymond Cash Rowe, who was born in February 2021, and Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, born in November 2024.
Logan was last seen in a WWE ring in an Elimination Chamber Last Chance Battle Royal that was won by Raquel Rodriguez in February 2024. Her last singles match came on January 22, 2024, in a losing effort to Ivy Nile. Erik returned to WWE alongside his partner Ivar, after the pair were both seriously injured, as The War Raiders at the end of 2024. They became WWE Tag Team Champions on "WWE Raw" in December after defeating the Judgment Day.
Mickie James & Nick Aldis
Nick Aldis and Mickie James have been married since 2015 after they tied the knot on New Year's Eve to end the year. James is the older one in the relationship and is seven years older than her husband. The pair also have a son together, Donovan Patrick Aldis, who was born in September 2014.
Back in December 2023, the current "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" coach gushed about her husband's journey to WWE on an episode of "Gabby AF." James said that she watched her husband move his entire life to the United States to come over as Brutus Magnus in Impact Wrestling, where she met him in 2010. She said that's where their love story began and since then, she's watched him work hard, but be turned down for many things, including WWE, initially.
In August 2023, Aldis was hired as a part-time WWE producer while working on the independent scene. Shortly after he assumed the role, he was promoted to on-screen general manager of "WWE SmackDown." While he's not competing in the ring at the moment, he called it the "biggest opportunity" he's ever had.
Ric Flair & Wendy Barlow
Ric Flair and his most recent partner, Wendy Barlow, are 19 years apart, but the pair separated in September 2024 after Barlow stayed by Flair's side through his serious medical issues in 2017. The pair have known each other since their days in WCW. Flair, who has been married four times, and Barlow were together for 13 years before their separation. They previously split back in January 2022 and revealed to "PEOPLE" magazine at the time they were never legally married, despite holding a ceremony in September 2018.
Flair announced their split on X (formerly Twitter) and said that they enjoyed "13 great years" and experienced their ups and downs. He said they decided to part ways respectfully and he would never be able to thank her enough for staying by his side during his health crisis. In the summer of 2017, Flair was hospitalized for over a month after an intestinal blockage requiring part of his bowel to be removed as well as having a pacemaker inserted to help his heart. His heavy drinking was reportedly a cause of his health issues at the time, but Flair said in October of that year he was doing much better.