WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

We don't exactly know who Randy Orton is facing yet at WrestleMania after his planned match with Kevin Owens was canceled due to Owens' neck injury, but we know somebody is going to be in danger of eating an RKO in Las Vegas. Orton has issued an open challenge for the event — presumably on Night 2, given that it's down a match from Night 1 — and we went ahead and offered a few different options to the WINC staff to see if "The Viper" will come out on top in various scenarios.

The most obvious opponent for Orton is Solo Sikoa, who is a prominent character without a WrestleMania match and who was seen brawling with Orton as recently as last Friday. Granted, he didn't appear alongside Orton in any way this Friday, but he remains a strong possibility. The WINC staff gives Orton an 88% chance of winning with Sikoa as the opponent, which is giving more credit to Sikoa than we would give to Sami Zayn. If somehow WWE found a way to explain Zayn challenging Orton, we see it as 100% an Orton win.

Things could be a little different, however, if Orton's challenge is answered by someone making their dramatic WWE debut or return. The WINC staff still sees Orton as the favorite with 77% of the vote against a debuting Jeff Cobb, but if Orton's challenger were Aleister Black instead, we like his odds less — in fact, 53% of us favor Black in that scenario. Now, it seems unlikely to be Black considering all evidence is pointing to Black making his debut on next week's "SmackDown," but all evidence is also pointing to a potential WrestleMania return for Rusev (fka Miro in AEW). Once again, in that scenario, 53% of us see Rusev winning that match and taking Orton down.

Written by Miles Schneiderman