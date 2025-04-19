WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
We've given you our official Wrestling Inc. picks for WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1, and now, it's time to do the same for Night 2! As the night that will presumably see Randy Orton's new open challenge, there are a lot of moving pieces involved here, and there's perhaps more uncertainly on this night than on any WWE PLE since we started predicting them. Sure, matches like the Sin City Street Fight and the women's tag title match seem fairly easy to call, but there are also two multi-person championship matches that feel like they could go almost any direction, a frankly bizarre match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul, and a WWE Championship match that ... are they really going to make John Cena's retirement tour into a heel world champion run?
There are tons of possibilities, and just like everyone else, we can't wait to see what actually happens — and if we were able to correctly guess it ahead of time. Let's get to the picks!
Randy Orton Open Challenge
We don't exactly know who Randy Orton is facing yet at WrestleMania after his planned match with Kevin Owens was canceled due to Owens' neck injury, but we know somebody is going to be in danger of eating an RKO in Las Vegas. Orton has issued an open challenge for the event — presumably on Night 2, given that it's down a match from Night 1 — and we went ahead and offered a few different options to the WINC staff to see if "The Viper" will come out on top in various scenarios.
The most obvious opponent for Orton is Solo Sikoa, who is a prominent character without a WrestleMania match and who was seen brawling with Orton as recently as last Friday. Granted, he didn't appear alongside Orton in any way this Friday, but he remains a strong possibility. The WINC staff gives Orton an 88% chance of winning with Sikoa as the opponent, which is giving more credit to Sikoa than we would give to Sami Zayn. If somehow WWE found a way to explain Zayn challenging Orton, we see it as 100% an Orton win.
Things could be a little different, however, if Orton's challenge is answered by someone making their dramatic WWE debut or return. The WINC staff still sees Orton as the favorite with 77% of the vote against a debuting Jeff Cobb, but if Orton's challenger were Aleister Black instead, we like his odds less — in fact, 53% of us favor Black in that scenario. Now, it seems unlikely to be Black considering all evidence is pointing to Black making his debut on next week's "SmackDown," but all evidence is also pointing to a potential WrestleMania return for Rusev (fka Miro in AEW). Once again, in that scenario, 53% of us see Rusev winning that match and taking Orton down.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (77%)
This past Friday, it was finally revealed who would challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41. Despite possible opponents for the titles remaining uncertain since the Elimination Chamber, fans learned that WWE was saving that spot for two of their most prominent female stars.
On the latest episode of "WWE SmackDown," a Women's Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Gauntlet match was announced to determine Morgan and Rodriguez's opponents, which was then won by Bayley and the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. With the card for WrestleMania 41 already packed, WWE seemingly made the decision to pair both Valkyria and Bayley together to ensure that both performers were featured on the show.
Since the beginning of the year, The Judgment Day have struggled to stay on the same page, with many believing that Morgan and Rodriguez may drop the titles at WrestleMania if the current plan is for the faction to break-up in the near future. That said, with Bayley still eyeing Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship, it's possible both women will be unable to coincide at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All."
After winning the title this past January, Valkyria has competed against Bayley in singles action on two occasions, with both stars sharing a victory over each other. However, after their most recent match, Bayley declined Valkyria's congratulatory hand-shake due to her frustration with the loss, but eventually decided to show her respect for the champ. Since then, it seems like Bayley and Valkyria are trying to stay on the same page heading into WrestleMania, but it doesn't remove the possibility from either competitor turning heel on the other. Therefore, with both women still primarily focused on the Women's Intercontinental Championship, 77% of us here at WINC believe Morgan and Rodriguez will retain the titles this Sunday.
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul: Paul (65%)
While a lot of us don't necessarily like it, we think that YouTuber-turned-wrestler and former United States Champion Logan Paul is getting the better of AJ Styles at WrestleMania. A total of 65% of us who cast our votes in predictions believe "The Maverick" is getting another victory on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," but, annoyingly, to some of us, the match is likely to be a memorable banger with Styles as Paul's dance partner.
There's been a lot of talk about Styles' WrestleMania record in recent days, with many recognizing that he just hasn't had the best matches, or opponents, when it comes to 'Mania. The Boneyard Match is in a league of its own, but outside of that cinematic match, none of his bouts have really stood out in WrestleMania history, which is odd for as accomplished of a wrestler at Styles. That could very well change when he faces Paul, who took naturally to the ring when he first started in WWE back at WrestleMania 38.
The "go-home math" troupe looks likely to prevail here, as Paul stood tall over Styles on "WWE Raw" after hitting him with his impressive finisher, the Paul-verizer, after Styles had just defeated Karrion Kross. If Paul's other matches are any indication of how this year is going to go, his streamer and fellow influencer friends and business partners are likely to get involved in some wacky way to help lead him to victory over the veteran Styles.
Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way: Dominik Mysterio (53%)
Bron Breakker is tasked with defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against three others in his WrestleMania debut this weekend, with Penta also making his debut at the "Show of Shows" alongside established stars Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor challenging for the title.
Breakker and the Judgment Day members have been feuding since February with the goal of bringing gold to the men's side of the stable, though for some time it was unclear which of the pair would challenge him. Weeks of distraction finishes and no-contests had since ensued, while Mysterio had floated the idea to Balor that they could use a new member: Penta. Mysterio tried to have Penta strike Breakker down with a chair and join their cause, but he declined by attacking "Dirty Dom" to set up a tag match between the two sides; Breakker accidentally speared Penta, giving Balor and Mysterio the win and prompting Adam Pearce to declare a four-way for the title.
Heading into the weekend, the Wrestling Inc. staff poll reflected that 53% believe it will be Mysterio walking away from his fourth WrestleMania with his first main-roster singles championship. Should he win, it would be the first time he has his hand raised at the "Show of Shows." 29% have backed Penta to secure his first title since leaving AEW for WWE at the beginning of the year, while 18% see Breakker retaining the title. Unfortunately for Balor, no one cast a vote supporting the idea of him winning his third Intercontinental title.
Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre (94%)
One of the more under-discussed matches on the card, the feud between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has been building for a year now, and there's a chance the two could steal the show. In that time, McIntyre has been thwarted by Priest time and time again, beginning with Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the wrestler at WWE WrestleMania XL and continuing through this year's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.
With their paths crossing at WrestleMania once again, an overwhelming majority of the Wrestling Inc. team believes McIntyre will finally get his revenge on Priest. McIntyre has taken loss after loss against Priest over the last year, and it's simply hard to envision the Scottish Warrior leaving WrestleMania without reclaiming the upper hand. The hardcore stipulation also favors McIntyre, who has shown many times that he's willing to go to almost any extreme to win.
Coming out of this year's WrestleMania, there are many different directions WWE could take, as always. However, we'd argue that many of the most exciting potential storylines involve McIntyre near the top of the card. As for Priest, the former Judgment Day leader will be okay taking a loss, just as long as the promotion keeps him involved in the aftermath of WrestleMania.
Women's World Championship Triple Threat: Bianca Belair (59%)
The triple threat match for the Women's World title pitting champion IYO SKY against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley was a difficult one to call after weeks of confusing build and questions as to whether or not Ripley would be added in to the match, but even so, we are sticking with "Mrs. WrestleMania" herself in our predictions. A total of 59% of us predict that Belair will walk away as champion and extend her win streak to 5-0.
SKY has seemed like an afterthought for a majority of this feud after defeating Ripley for the title on an episode of "Raw," and ever since that loss, Ripley has seemed whiney and desperate in her attempts to get back into the match at WrestleMania. While SKY has something to prove after being shoved around by the other two women, it just doesn't seem likely to us that she'll keep the gold around her waist when going up against these powerhouses, though she did pick up 35% of the vote. Rhea Ripley, however, despite all of her efforts finally paying off to get her in the WrestleMania match, seems even less likely to recapture the gold, with only 6% of WINC staffers casting a vote for "The Nightmare."
Ripley is forever over and SKY has a solid fanbase behind her as well, so giving Belair the win here to continue her 'Mania streak makes sense to 59% of us. If Belair wins, there are plenty more opportunities for her to face either woman, and it would seem likely that whoever doesn't take the pin will challenge the winner at Backlash in St. Louis next month.
Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (82%)
John Cena is one world title away from breaking the record for most world titles in WWE history. The WWE stalwart has turned his back on the fans, giving up on trying to impress the fickle WWE Universe in his quest to break the record. The only thing standing in his way is Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
A robust 82% of the Wrestling Inc. Staff think that Cena is going to fulfill The Rock's plan to dethrone Rhodes on Sunday. Not only would breaking Flair's record be a fitting cap to a historic career, one which was as defined by his status as "The Man" as Flair's, it would also serve to recenter the conversation about "wrestling greatness."
Flair has always been a divisive figure, but in the last decade, the WWE Hall of Famer has become something of a controversial firebrand. Flair's behavior has led to falling outs with both WWE and AEW, but "The Nature Boy" always finds his way back into the conversation due to the immense size of his accomplishments. With a victory on Sunday, Cena would seemingly take Flair's place on wrestling's Mt. Rushmore, and it is hard to argue with the logic of celebrating the famously loyal company man as opposed to the increasingly off-putting Flair.
Rhodes's story is finished, and he's been an admirable champion, but it appears to be time for him to step aside and let Cena have one last go, even if Cena's attitude is less than exemplary.
