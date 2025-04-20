WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Is it just me, or did WrestleMania feel...off this year?

If you enjoyed the first night of WrestleMania 41 festivities, then good for you! If you felt like WrestleMania 41's first night was just a little off this year, then welcome, and make yourself comfortable. You're not alone.

I can't put my finger on just *why* WrestleMania didn't feel very WrestleMania this year. We had some good, even great matches and storyline beats, so it's not those. The magic was just missing, and I can't put my finger on *why.* I have a few theories, and any combination of these could be the case. None of these could be the case at all, and the reason for this lackluster first night of 'Mania could still elude me. However, whatever the reason behind it may be, the feeling of blandness and, strangely, loss has bothered me so much, I just had to write about it.

Is it because Saturday was a semi-outdoor affair? It sounds silly, but stay with me. Typically when you think of WrestleMania, you think of an event held under the bright lights, with the ring so lit-up, you can see every wrestler's microexpressions, every hold's intricacy. When we're hosting this outside in the dusty, less-than-desirable air quality that the Las Vegas Strip boasts, however, it just muddles everything out. This didn't feel like the complete WrestleMania visual we all have in our minds. It almost feels like the opening to SummerSlam, or some other lesser-tier event that cannot even lace up WrestleMania's boots. The impressive entrance ramp and Titantron muddled into the dirty desert background, and even the flashiest sets of gear looked like the had the life sucked out of them.

Is it because the crowd sucked? This is not a dig at Vegas specifically; when you have a sold out stadium crowd, it's hard to have everyone engaged at one time. However, when Jacob freaking Fatu comes out, and the crowd is absolutely dead, you can't help but feel unexcited. I've said it so many times in these pieces — when the crowd is into a show, their excitement becomes infectious. When the reverse happens...you get whatever Vegas was.

Could it be that most of the feuds felt rushed, incomplete, or messy? Maybe; while some feuds have been must-watches, like the Naomi and Jade Cargill feud, or the Triple Threat for the "soul of WWE," others just fell flat. I don't know who is passionate about the New Day taking on the War Raiders. I don't know who is passionate (positively, anyway) about El Grande Americano versus Rey Fenix. Every WrestleMania has some skippable matches, but Saturday's card moreso. Even the matches that did have some fire behind them had a messy build, thus sucking the excitement and joy out of WrestleMania 41's first night.

I don't know why this WrestleMania felt so...bleugh. It might not even be WWE's fault. Still, I just couldn't enjoy this WrestleMania like I typically would. Where was the WrestleMania sparkle?

Written by Angeline Phu