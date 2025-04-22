WWE RAW 4/21/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

For the past couple of months, I've adopted a "none of this matters" approach when it comes to wrestling. Not that apathy is cool — if you're a frequent visitor to these opinion columns, then you'll know that I can get passionate here. It's a more of an optimistic nihilism: none of this matters, so why not throw our hands up and enjoy the ride? Finding great joy in the absolute ridiculousness of wrestling — even if said ridiculous things are genuinely vexing — has done wonders for me.

So, when NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer came out on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania to wrestle WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY for absolutely no reason, it catered to not just my wrestling fan's eye, but my internal philosophy.

It is such a treat when you get to see two women just get in the ring and *wrestle.* There wasn't even a title on the line; as commentary said, this contest was solely for "bragging rights." Like, how sick is that, that we're able to two of the best in-ring performers — male or female — alive today just...lock up for fun? This is fun! This is what wrestling is supposed to be!

Personal biases aside (I'm a fan of them both), their match was a wrestling masterclass. You can tell, from a single glance, how much they understood each other. Their match was a balance of foundational wrestling and a spotfest. Their lock-up and grapples were spotless. Each counter and each rope run looked so natural. When they decided to innovate, they made those springboard arm drags and barricade crossbodies look effortless. What exactly "in-ring chemistry" looks like can be subjective at best and elusive to the eye of an audience member at worst. I think Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY is the epitome of what "in-ring chemistry" is.

The simplicity of their match was such a breath of fresh air after a weekend full of backstage politicking rumors and power plays between talent. In an industry full of egos and people who seem to be out for themselves, it is so refreshing to see two women wrestle purely because they *love wrestling.* These two weren't competing for themselves. They were competing out of nothing but a pure love of the game, and you could feel it in the way they moved with each other. This is as pure of wrestling as wrestling gets.

I have a minor gripe with the disqualification finish, but only because I was so into the match, I wanted it to go on for as long as it could. It does ultimately make sense, though: "La Primera" is defending her title against Roxanne Perez on the upcoming episode of "NXT," and is currently in a program with former titleholder Giulia. As for Rhea and SKY...Ripley didn't outright start a program, so I'm cautiously optimistic.

Whatever, this much is certain: Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY are the two best wrestlers in WWE right now. I'm gonna watch that match again.

Written by Angeline Phu