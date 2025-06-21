The Tragic Side Of Ric Flair's Real Life

He's the limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheeling and dealing son of a gun. The dirtiest player in the game, and of course, "The Nature Boy." Ric Flair will undoubtedly go down as wrestling royalty for decades, and perhaps centuries to come, as he not only achieved more in his career than some people will achieve in ten careers, but he has become someone who has transcended wrestling and become a pop culture superstar.

Flair has had multiple documentaries made about him, he's appeared in movies like "Magic Mike XXL," and hip-hop stars Metro Boomin and Offset released a single called "Ric Flair Drip" in 2017, a song that peaked as high as number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has gone platinum six times over. He also appeared in the music video for that song, with his trademark "WOOOO!" now being something that many people say on a daily basis. To put it simply, virtually everyone knows the name Ric Flair.

With all that said, for as storied and eventful as his career in front of the camera has been, Flair's life behind the scenes is arguably even more jaw-dropping. Like we said before, he's done more in wrestling than most people will ever dream of, but he has also been through more in his own personal life than some people would believe, to the point where when you hear about what he's been through, it's even more amazing that he's gone on to have the career he's had.

Which brings us to this list, so sit back, relax, and join us on a journey through the incredible life of Richard Morgan Fliehr, where we will detail some of the most tragic things "The Nature Boy" has been through in his 76 years on this planet.