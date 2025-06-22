Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Kurt Angle

In 2004, WWE aired the fourth edition of its "Tough Enough" reality television series, where its competitors, who were after a $1 million contract, sometimes appeared on its regular programming. Competitors on the season included Mike Mizanin, who would be known as The Miz in the coming years, Chris Nawrocki, Ryan Reeves (who would eventually be known as Skip Sheffield, then Ryback), and the eventual winner, Daniel Puder. Out of all the men, Puder was the first to become best-known, if only for a fleeting period of time, due to his involvement with Angle.

Angle got involved with the contestants from "Tough Enough" on a November 2004 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The story was meant to make Angle look good, with the Olympian destroying the up-and-coming talent. Angle challenged any of the contestants to get in the squared circle with him for a match, and Puder, a trained mixed martial artist, accepted, only after Angle defeated Nawrocki, breaking the younger talent's ribs in the process. Puder and Angle tussled in the ring for a few moments before Puder grabbed Angle's right arm and forced it into an awkward position in a submission hold, and seemingly attempted to break it.

The referee saw Angle's arm go the wrong way and made a quick three-count despite Puder's shoulders not being all the way down on the mat. Following his quick victory, Angle shot up off the canvas and began to scream at his opponent, berating him face-to-face in front of the crowd.

Puder attempted to make a name for himself and did end up winning that season of "Tough Enough," but would continue to take abuse from WWE's veterans following his incident with Angle. He was beaten down in the 2005 Royal Rumble, with Angle getting some shots in himself, before being sent back down to OVW prior to his eventual release.