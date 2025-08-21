The Most Legendary WWE Feuds Of All Time

Hulk Hogan had many rivals during the peak of Hulkamania in the 1980s. The likes of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Paul Orndorff, King Kong Bundy, and Andre The Giant all main evented WrestleMania against him, but failed to stop "The Hulkster" from running wild. While his match with Andre in particular is credited as being one of the biggest matches in wrestling history, it's the feud that happened a few years later that many see as the best of Hogan's peak of popularity in WWE.

If Hogan was the biggest star in the company, then "Macho Man" Randy Savage was probably the definitive number two in terms of popularity. With the beloved Miss Elizabeth by his side, Savage was not only a whirlwind of color and charisma on-screen, but he could also go out and have some of the best matches that WWE fans had seen at that time, just look at his WrestleMania 3 match with Ricky Steamboat as an example. Because of this, there was no way Savage was going to stay in the midcard for long, and his mega-popular persona led to him and Hogan forming The Mega Powers in 1988.

Much like some of the other best feuds in wrestling history, there is a distinct feeling that something is desperately wrong behind the scenes. In the case of The Mega Powers, Savage's paranoia about Hogan's feelings towards Elizabeth created resentment and hatred that would ultimately bleed into the on-screen product, and end up being the main reason why The Mega Powers exploded at the beginning of 1989.

"The Mega Powers Explodes" was the tagline for WrestleMania 5 in 1989, proving to everyone just how big of a deal this rivalry was at the time. It's not often that the unofficial name of the feud so-to-speak is enough to sell an event like WrestleMania to people, but that was the power over people that Hogan and Savage had at the time. At the end of a hard fought battle, it was Hogan who walked away as the new WWE Champion, putting an end to one of the first truly iconic WWE rivalries. Not only that, but in the years that followed, Hogan and Savage even patched up their real-life issues, and while they probably couldn't be considered the best of friends or anything like that, they were at least friendly enough to say that they were able to work together many more times in the future.

That future would of course come in WCW when Hogan joined the promotion in 1994, with the company immediately reuniting The Mega Powers five years after the story ended in typical WCW fashion. However, despite multiple reunions, breakups, and even working together with Miss Elizabeth as part of the New World Order, nothing ever came close to the hype and anticipation around their original story in the late 80s, a story that has been copied and parodied to death in the years since it originally took place.