Five Wrestlers Worse Off After Joining TNA

TNA Wrestling might be known by modern day fans as the company who have a working relationship with WWE, or the company who have produced talents like Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry, but there was a time where TNA was the real land of opportunity for those who didn't work for WWE.

When a wrestler left WWE in the 2000s and early 2010s, there were a few roads they could walk down in order to start the next chapter of their careers. Some will take the talents to the independent scene and the convention circuit, working for a variety of promotions in much smaller locations, but becoming more connected with the fans in attendance thanks to the intimate atmosphere while also being able to work with performers who will go on to be major superstars in the near future. Others pack up their lives and move to a different country, exploring the wrestling landscape in countries like Japan and Mexico, as well as touring across all of the wrestling hotspots in Europe like Germany, the UK, and France.

But the move most wrestlers made was to TNA as the ability to work a more relaxed schedule while also being paid a healthy salary and work for a company that airs on cable television every week was simply too good to turn down. There were also those who were moving up through the wrestling pyramid and specifically chose TNA over a company like WWE as they were still visible to the wider wrestling world, but catered to those who looked for more fast-paced action in the X-Division, as well as female wrestlers who liked that the TNA Knockouts division was treated a lot more seriously that the WWE Divas division.

With that said, even the best laid plans don't always go according to plan, and for some wrestlers, joining TNA was not only the worst decision they could have made at that specific time, but they ended up leaving the company in a worse condition than when they joined. Whether that be through injuries, lack of creative direction, or actually being given a creative direction that turned out to be worse than having nothing to do, a number of wrestlers have walked through the doors of TNA hoping for a fresh start, only to regret ever considering walking through those same doors to begin with. There have been a lot of cases like that over the years, but here are five of the most famous examples.