WINC Watchlist: IYO SKY's Greatest Matches

IYO SKY goes by many names. Long time fans will know her as Io Shirai, WWE fans will sometimes call her the "Genius of the Sky," and many people will call her arguably the best wrestler walking the planet today.

For the past 19 years, SKY has rose through the wrestling world to achieve things that some women could only dream of. She's a Grand Slam Champion in both STARDOM and WWE, became one of the women to bring Joshi wrestling back to the forefront of the Japanese scene, and has reached a level of quality with her matches that you can always rely on her to produce one of, if not the best match on whatever show she is on. To put it simply, there are very few wrestlers in the business today that can say that they are on the level of IYO SKY.

Throughout International Women's Month, we have cherry-picked some of the most popular female athletes in the business today and celebrated their greatest matches. IYO SKY has already featured as an opponent for some of the women already covered, but now it's time to see if those matches feature here because if we can be honest, SKY has been involved in some of the greatest matches of the century so far, so narrowing this list down to a "fab five" was very difficult. Because of this, some honorable mentions need some recognition.

Both of SKY's matches for Marigold against Utami Hayashishita and Mayu Iwatani are blistering packages of action. Her involvement in the Black Lotus Triad vs. Pentagon Dark bout from Lucha Underground is the best part of what was an already great match, and her tag team match as part of Thunder Rock alongside the aforementioned Iwatani where they face off with Meiko Satomura and Kairi Hojo (Kairi Sane to WWE fans) is one of the best tag team matches you will ever see.

With all of that out of the way, let's take to the skies and shine a spotlight on the five greatest matches in the career of IYO SKY!