WINC Watchlist: Toni Storm's Greatest Matches

Well who didn't see this one coming?

This match only just celebrated its one year anniversary and already it's been talked about so much. The Hollywood Ending from AEW Revolution 2025 won the Match of the Year in our own awards here at Wrestling Inc., with the Toni Storm/Mariah May feud itself also picking up Feud of the Year, so we obviously hold it in high regard. With that said, a lot of people also have a lot of love for the final chapter between Storm and May, and rewatching it again, it's so easy to love.

This is two women being absolute bad b****** on the biggest stage available to them. Should it have been the main event? Of course it should! The fact that it wasn't the main event is up there as one of the biggest missed opportunities in AEW's short history. I don't buy that Mariah leaving to go to WWE was the reason this match wasn't the main event because she didn't debut in "WWE NXT" until three months later, and by that point Storm had already moved on to different rivals. I do buy the idea that Adam "Cope" Copeland really wanted to main event one more pay-per-view for a world title before he inevitably drops back down to the nostalgia spot on the card, but I also buy the idea that Tony Khan is one of those guys who likes the tradition of the world title being the final match of the night, regardless of whether the feud surrounding it is the hottest on the show or any good to begin with.

Anyway, enough ranting about this match being in the middle of the card, this is an absolute riot of a match. It's a bloodbath with a capital B so if you're not into that sort of stuff, fair enough, but please give it a try with this match because it's really worth it. The blood is warranted for a story this layered and deep, and there's so much of it that you can see both women getting exhausted in the closing moments. At the time, there was a lot of talk about this being one of the shortest matches on the show, but I actually think that works to its advantage. If you want to be realistic, these two girls cannot bleed that much and wrestle for 25 minutes, they just can't, it's not how it works. Because of the length, it doesn't overstay its welcome, it's frantic, it's wrestled at a demonic pace where you're constantly thinking to yourself that there's no way they can keep this sort of action up, but they do!

I get that in this day and age, some people aren't comfortable with women bleeding all over the place, which is why the WWE women's division might be more to their tastes and that is perfectly fine. Wrestling is subjective, not everyone has to like the same things. However, this is a match that has a strong case of being the greatest women's match to take place in the United States, and is truly one of the greatest matches of the last decade. Essential viewing.