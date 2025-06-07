The Most Overhyped Wrestlers That Flopped In The Ring

The wrestling world has seen its fair share of excellent debuts over the years that were hyped up for weeks or even months ahead of a star entering the ring or appearing on television. From Chris Jericho and the countdown to "Y2J," to the ominous warnings about Kane from Paul Bearer, to weeks of QR codes leading to a website full of Wyatt lore, there have been so many memorable debuts of stars who have gone on to have lengthy, successful careers.

However, more often than not, especially in WWE and certainly back in the days of WCW, a gimmick and the talent behind it could be as hyped up as possible, then completely fall flat in front of fans for many reasons. There are instances of talent being seemingly set up for failure from the onset, from lack of in-ring training, like in Eva Marie's case, or those who have their debuts put on ice for extended periods of time, like Glacier, because of the debut of a now-historic stable, or like Berlyn, due to real-world implications.

Over the years there have been so many stars who have been hyped up to fans at home, only to have their pushes fizzle out within weeks. From the likes of Muhammad Hassan, to David Flair, and even Sin Cara, there are plenty of overhyped wrestlers who flopped in the ring.