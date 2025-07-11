WINC Watchlist: Best Women's Matches Of All Time

Taking everything into consideration, the concept of WWE hosting a Premium Live Event featuring exclusively female talent truly started with this match.

At the time, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn was the biggest event in the history of WWE's developmental brand, and the card was stacked with the best that "WWE NXT" had to offer at the time. The PLE debuts of both Samoa Joe and Apollo Crews, the only televised appearance of Jushin Thunder Liger on WWE TV, and a main event between Finn Balor and Kevin Owens, the two biggest stars in "NXT" at the time, fighting over the NXT Championship in a ladder match. However, it was Sasha Banks and Bayley who truly stole the show in the penultimate match of the evening, with Banks putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line.

Bayley was the biggest pure babyface on "NXT" after Sami Zayn was called up to the main roster, but she had never reached the pinnacle of the brand due to a variety of circumstances. At one point or another in the two years leading up to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, virtually all of her friends took advantage of Bayley and betrayed her trust, which only led to the fans getting behind her more, and the fact that just a few months before the event, Bayley had broken her hand. All of this meant the match with Banks at the Barclays Center seemed like the ideal place to finally crown the most over babyface, not just in "NXT," but in WWE overall.

For the match itself, quite simply, it's a masterpiece. A classic face/heel dynamic in front of a red hot crowd who, much like the rest of the wrestling world in 2015, were eager to see women's wrestling be taken seriously and given the platform that they thoroughly deserved. The two girls gradually advanced through the gears to hit their big spots, and even at this stage of their careers, Bayley and Banks could hear a loud reaction from the crowd and maintain that volume to the point where the closing stages of the match sound almost deafening through the TV screen. If it was that loud for me watching it 10 years later, god only knows how loud it was to be there in person.

I will die on the hill that has a sign on it which reads "The Bayley-To-Belly is one of the worst finishers of all time," but when she landed the second one on Banks after delivering an avalanche Poisonrana, it was a moment of sheer euphoria that you can still feel nearly a decade on from when it happened. The embrace between Bayley and Banks after the match, all while Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair came to join them, was a moment that symbolized women's wrestling in the United States being a force to be reckoned with that will always make you smile. So while you're enjoying Evolution 2 on July 13, thank Sasha Banks and Bayley for making it possible.

