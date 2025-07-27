The 5 Most Historic Women's Matches In AEW History

The amount of history that All Elite Wrestling has made in the six years that they've been in existence is nothing short of remarkable, all things considered. They are a company many people didn't think would live to see its first anniversary, wouldn't survive a global pandemic, and wouldn't be able to establish itself as a legitimate competitor and/or alternative to WWE, and yet, they've done all of that and so much more.

With all that said, none of that would have been possible if not for the deep pockets of the Khan family, and more specifically, the richest wrestling fan in the world, AEW President Tony Khan, who has assembled one of the greatest rosters in the history of the business. The male side of things usually gets the lion's share of the spotlight, but since 2019, it's been the women's division that has produced some of AEW's most iconic moments more often than not.

While they don't get as much TV time as many people would like, and even after all these years, they are still confined to having one match per episode of "AEW Dynamite," when the ladies get the chance to show up and show out, they routinely outshine the men to the point where people literally plead with Tony on social media to book them more often. We recently shared a list of the most historic women's rivalries in AEW history, but today, we want to dive a little deeper into some of the matches from the women of AEW that will stand the test of time long after we have all gone.

So sit back, relax, and get ready to add all of these bouts to your watchlists for future viewings, as these are five of the most historic women's matches in AEW history.