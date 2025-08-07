The Most Legendary 2000s Wrestling Feuds Of All Time

The first decade of the 21st century is one of the weirdest times in all of professional wrestling, as the business looked drastically different at the start of it than how it did at the end. On January 1, 2000, professional wrestling was as mainstream as pop music and Disney movies. The WWF was firing on all cylinders, WCW was still popular to an extent, and despite being crippled financially since the moment it was conceived, ECW was on cable television and was a solid number three in the power rankings of American wrestling companies.

However, by December 31, 2009, the business was arguably at the lowest point it had been in many years. Both WCW and ECW were long gone, All Japan Pro Wrestling had a mass exodus that lead to Pro Wrestling NOAH being formed, which would also go on a steep decline by the end of 2009 after the death of Mitsuharu Misawa, and WWE were officially PG again, killing off any of the fans who gravitated towards the company during the heights of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. Even companies that are still going strong today, like TNA and ROH, had already had their first golden ages, and were having some teething problems in trying to establish themselves as the distinct number two promotion behind WWE.

But for all of the bad that came out of the 2000s, and believe me there was a lot of it, the decade did produce matches that are now heralded as all-time classics, promos and segments that have take on lives of their own thanks to the power of social media, and rivalries that are so iconic that fans these days will look back on them with all the enthusiasm of a grandparent being asked what it was like when you were allowed to smoke indoors.

The latter of which is what we're here to talk about today, the feuds and rivalries that have stood the test of time for how great they were, and for how much they stood out at a time when wrestling really needed something different. So sit back, relax, and join me on a journey to the decade where social media and the Marvel Cinematic Universe were created, as we take a look at the most legendary wrestling rivalries of the 2000s, and since there are only five spots, don't be offended is left off the list.