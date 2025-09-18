The Most Legendary Pro Wrestling Tag Team Feuds Of All Time

The original tag team rivalry that has either directly or subtlety influenced virtually every long-term tag team story in American wrestling history. On one side, you had The Midnight Express, managed by none other than the "Louisville Slugger" himself Jim Cornette, the duo of Bobby Eaton and Dennis Condrey were no-nonsense heels who let Cornette do all of the talking for them, while pummelling their opponents in between the ropes. On the other side, you had The Rock N Roll Express, the team Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton who were babyfaces that were so easy to cheer for that Morton is often cited as the man who popularized the "babyface in peril" spot, helping Gibson popularize the "hot tag" in the process.

The juxtaposition of the flashy babyfaces and the brutish heels made this rivalry special to begin with, but it also helped that it came around at a time when professional wrestling was entering one of its first big boom periods. Wrestling on television was gaining more traction, ratings were flying up week by week, and while the NWA could always rely on the big singles stars of the day like Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes to get people interested, those fans would often stick around once they saw what the tag team division had to offer.

Both teams would feud over the Mid-South Tag Team Championships in 1984 and 1985, with both teams trading the titles back and forth in various stipulation matches to make sure that Cornette couldn't get himself involved. They had steel cage matches, scaffold matches, and Cornette was even placed in a straight jacket to ensure a clean and fair contest, but these methods wouldn't always prove to work out too well. What did work out was all four men were showered with praise for their work in Mid-South, and that praise was only amplified by the time they started feuding over the NWA Tag Team Championships.

In Jim Crockett Promotions, it was actually Morton and Gibson who got the better of Condrey and Eaton in the long-term, winning four sets of titles compared to the Midnight Express' solitary win during the feud, but their matches made all four men championship worthy. In particular, their run of two-out-of-three falls matches from 1986 are now seen as the blueprint for how a two-out-of-three falls match should go.

The feud would be altered slightly in 1987 when Condrey left the NWA without any notice, and Stan Lane was drafted in to take his place as the new member of the Midnight Express, but that didn't stop the feud from being any less special. After three years of being the best tag team rivalry in the country, the two teams finally settled the score at Starrcade 1987 in a scaffold match, with Morton and Gibson getting the win. The two teams would meet later on in life, but their feud in the 1980s is the stuff of legends.