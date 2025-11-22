Former Karrion Kross Explains WWE Departure Via Detailed Moby Dick Metaphor

For a time leading up to WrestleMania 41, with crowds consistently chanting "We want Kross!", it seemed like he might get his share of the shine from wrestling's biggest event. Instead, all he got was a cameo in the Logan Paul/AJ Styles match, and then the muddying of the waters began. In an impromptu promo on the WrestleMania postshow, Kross got everyone talking and more importantly, wondering if the frustrations expressed were a work or a shoot. That uncertainty only furthered when the spot led to backstage heat that led to Kross having to clear the air with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Though everything was said to have been smoothed over, eventually, the contracts of both Kross and Bordeaux expired on August 10th, but that didn't do much in terms of quelling the rumors of it all being part of some extravagant work between all parties involved.

Ensuing appearances on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" and "The Ariel Helwani Show" featured both hosts inquiring as to whether or not the workers were still, in fact, working, and though Kross insisted that they certainly were not, few bought in, even as independent appearances increased and nothing ever pointed directly toward a WWE return.

In his YouTube explanation, Kross states, "Everybody wants an answer to the one question, 'Is this all a big work?' Is that what you're asking me? Is this a work? Is this a big, elaborate, intricate work, where I come back and I say, 'Surprise!'? And this business is funny because many would tell you it's all one big work. See, a work is only something you want to happen, something that you enjoy, if there is a payoff of sorts that you were looking forward to." But it's clear that the chapters in this tale have not been enjoyable for Kross, and this is precisely where the "Moby Dick" comparisons begin, as Melville's novel projects a razor-thin difference between purpose and obsession. Where Kross exercised patience with creative, Ahab experienced stagnation, and fans of Kross believed in the mission, therefore believing they were watching the setup of a master plan. Instead, Kross had to come to terms with the fact that no such plan existed.