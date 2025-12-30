AEW Worlds End 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Following their victory over The Bang Bang Gang at AEW Worlds End on December 27 in a vicious Chicago Street Fight, FTR are still the AEW Men's World Tag Team Champions. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have always been featured as a top team in All Elite Wrestling, and now that they'll be walking into 2026 as the top guys in the tag team ranks, the question becomes who will realistically challenge them in the next few weeks and months for their titles.

Starting with their most recent challengers, assuming that "Switchblade" Jay White and Colten Gunn are still on the sidelines for a significant period of time, the chance for Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn to bring some gold home to the group formerly known as Bullet Club Gold has passed them by. With that in mind, FTR would need a babyface tag team to go against on TV in the lead up to Revolution, but it seems that the company is a little light on that front.

The Young Bucks have fully turned babyface, but they have wrestled FTR more times than we can count over the past five years so going down that route wouldn't be the best idea. Jon Moxley might have turned babyface in the wake of winning the Continental Classic, but the rest of the Death Riders are still hard to pin down on whether they can be a team you can route for against two men like Dax and Cash. The Hurt Syndicate are seemingly out of action due to the injury to Bobby Lashley, a stable like SkyFlight aren't taken seriously enough to be in the title picture, and it seems like Private Party are on the way out of the company completely, so who is left?

JetSpeed are the easiest option as they are so easy to get behind, and they had such good chemistry with FTR in their matches during the fall of 2025, with both teams saying that they jelled better each other than most other teams in the company. With that said, you can't count out a team like Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who still want one more run with titles around their waists before they hang up their boots, and their history with FTR makes that an easy fit. Either of those two teams are more than fitting of a title shot at Revolution.

As for some fresh combinations for FTR, any duo from The Conglomeration, the Jurassic Express once their feud with The Demand is over, or even the newly reformed team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz could be a fun choice. FTR could be very busy next year, but can they keep their crowns?

Written by Sam Palmer