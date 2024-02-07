Taking Our Lumps Or A Victory Lap: Wrestling Inc's NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Report Card

Others receiving votes: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams [6]

As the first match on the card, the Dusty Cup Final was always going to play a key role in not just the hype factor for the crowd, not just the main event itself, but also in how we all picked both this match and said main event, as the two were forever going to be tied at the hip.

Interestingly enough, while six of us had Trick-Melo Gang winning "The Dusty," none of those six also saw Williams coming out on top in the main event. The only two who did had The Wolfdogs prevailing in the opener, seemingly forecasting a bounceback story for Williams after suffering disappointment alongside longtime ally and friend Carmelo Hayes in the tournament. And only three of us correctly predicted a double dose of coming up short for Trick, which of course, is what ended up happening. (So three cheers for the doom-and-gloomers, then?)

At the end of this match, despite the miscommunication between Hayes and Williams that led to the loss, we still couldn't say what lies next for those two. (We can now, but we're not there in this piece yet, so hang tight!) But for Breakker and Corbin, that's much easier, right? Wrong! We do know that they are now #1 contenders for The Family's "NXT" Tag Team Championships (and will get their title match on next Tuesday's episode) but we also know that Breakker is a hot commodity being sought after by both "Raw" and "SmackDown." (Good thing, then, that he only suffered a minor cut when a slip under the top rope could've cost him an ear or a head or something instead.) So how does that work?

Maybe it's as simple as, they challenge and lose, and maybe that creates some strife between the two enemies-turned-friends. Maybe that means Corbin follows Breakker back to the main roster to seek revenge. Or maybe they win, and then we have the "NXT" tag titles on multiple shows. Let's hope it's not that, though — it didn't turn out super well for the "NXT" women's tag belts.