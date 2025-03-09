AEW Revolution 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
Fans and pundits largely agree that AEW has been on an impressive run of TV lately, and this Sunday it all comes to a head at the sixth AEW Revolution pay-per-view from Los Angeles, California! It's a night of singles matches, a night of title matches, and a night of grudge matches, with all three converging in the form of Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship defense against Adam "Cope" Copeland — though many believe the "Hollywood Ending" women's world title match between Toni Storm and Mariah May to be the rightful main event. Further down the card, four more titles will be on the line, a blood feud will be settled in a cage, and two AEW originals will collide — and that's only after the Zero Hour pre-show, which thus far features three matches (though two of them were announced too late for us to pick them).
As always with big events, Wrestling Inc. is here to predict the winners. In general there's a lot of agreement on who comes out on top at Revolution — eight of our 10 picks here are either unanimous or very nearly unanimous — and as it happens we're coming off a perfect score for WWE Elimination Chamber, so we're pretty confident, though wrestling delights in throwing us curve balls. With that in mind, let's get to the picks!
Big Boom! A.J. & The Conglomeration vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection: Team Boom (100%)
At AEW Full Gear, Big Boom AJ captivated fans by defeating QT Marshall (with some help from his son Big Justice), all while battling a broken foot. Now, he returns to the ring for a tag team match alongside The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe on the Revolution pre-show.
Through his last appearance, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan stated that AJ, along with Big Justice and The Rizzler, helped boost Full Gear pay-per-view sales, especially from potential, fresh professional wrestling fans who were already existing fans of The Costco Guys and/or The Rizzler. With this in mind, the entirety of Wrestling Inc. staff feel it makes sense for AJ and his newfound partners to pick up the win here, as AEW would likely pick up even more new viewers as well.
Furthermore, their opponents, Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden, don't have the best records in AEW/ROH competition. In fact, Mansoor and Madden (together known as MxM Collection) are coming off an ROH World Tag Team Championship loss at AEW x ROH Global Wars Australia. Meanwhile, Johnny has not wrestled since the December 26 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," when he lost an ROH Television Championship match to Komander. In comparison, Cassidy is a two-time AEW International Champion, while Briscoe is a decorated tag team champion and former world champion in Ring of Honor.
It should be noted that Big Justice is expected to be in AJ's corner once again as well, and honestly, who wouldn't want to see him deliver another game-changing spear?
Written by Ella Jay
MJF vs. Hangman Adam Page: MJF (79%)
In one of the most exciting Revolution match-ups, AEW originals "Hangman" Adam Page and Maxwell Jacob Friedman will face off in their first singles match since November 2019. While the raw numbers may suggest that we heavily favor MJF, there was some conversation among the Wrestling Inc. staff indicating that this was the most difficult match-up to predict on the Revolution card. That's not surprising, as MJF and Page are two of AEW's most heavily-pushed wrestlers, but there are a few things that have most of us leaning towards the villain as the victor here.
Both wrestlers are heavily protected in the win-loss standings, but MJF has a record that's difficult to beat. Over the last year, Friedman has wrestled 12 singles matches and lost just once, against Will Ospreay. Meanwhile, Page has wrestled 17 bouts but lost to Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and twice to "Switchblade" Jay White.
Additionally, it seems unlikely that their Revolution match will be a one-off. If this feud is to continue, the standard move in wrestling would be to have MJF win using underhanded tactics. We'd love for something more unexpected to happen, but there's no denying that MJF cheating to win is a safe bet, and it would give a reason to keep the rivalry going into AEW Dynasty or possibly even Double or Nothing in May.
Written by Nick Miller
Steel Cage match: Will Ospreay (100%)
It's a match almost eight years in the making, best friends turned better enemies Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher have been closer than a lot of brothers over the past few years, but they will look to finally put an end to their rivalry this Sunday at AEW Revolution when they meet inside a solid steel cage.
Let's get this out of the way, this is probably going to be the match everyone is talking about coming out of Revolution, and if there isn't at least one viral moment from this match that causes people on social media to lose their minds for both the right and wrong reasons, I will be amazed. Ospreay has only ever been in two steel cage matches, one in the UK back in 2017, and the other was the "Dog Pound" steel cage match on his final night in New Japan Pro Wrestling that was more of WarGames match and less of a traditional cage match. The point being, put Ospreay in a steel cage on pay-per-view and you are going to get something truly outrageous.
For Fletcher, he has become fully formed over the past six months, transforming into a legitimate main event heel as part of The Don Callis Family, and the only way is up for the former Aussie Arrow. However, this is a match that will likely be the end of their story, and much like some other matches on this show, the good guy needs to end the story on top, leading us to believe that it will be Ospreay leaving Los Angeles as the winner. If Fletcher wins, I don't think anyone will be upset given his trajectory, but after weeks and months of being beaten down by Fletcher and his family members, Ospreay is going to go above and beyond to get the win in this one. The only real question left to answer is how many stars will Dave Meltzer throw at it when it's all said and done?
Written by Sam Palmer
AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (93%)
"The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada hasn't been up to much since retaining his AEW Continental Championship at "AEW Collision Grand Slam: Australia," but AEW President Tony Khan is putting him to work at the last minute at Revolution. While he was successful at defending his gold against the Hounds of Hell's Buddy Matthews in Australia, he's now putting his title on the line against Brody King in Los Angeles, California, and the majority of us here at WINC, at a whopping 93%, believe Okada will still be champion leaving the Crypto.com Arena.
Okada has been a thorn in the side of the Hounds of Hell for weeks now and didn't let up after Grand Slam. He most recently interrupted a promo backstage from Julia Hart and King on "Collision," then took out King from behind in the ring later in the night. That led Khan to announce the match on Twitter just before "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, and Okada teamed up with Ricochet to take on King and Swerve Strickland that night.
While we all love King and would like to seem him get the victory, we don't necessarily think that's in the cards right now, though nine percent of us are still holding out hope. With rumors swirling that the AEW Continental and International titles could be unified coming up at AEW All In in Texas later this year, we're more confident Okada retains to face Kenny Omega for that scenario to play out. While 93% of us are glad to see King on the card in what will be a great match, we think Okada gets the win here.
Written by Daisy Ruth
No. 1 Contender's match: Swerve Strickland (93%)
At AEW Worlds End, the feud between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland went beyond words when the latter and Prince Nana encouraged the Orlando crowd to throw toilet paper at "The Highlight of the Night." Like the childhood game, Ricochet later got the upper hand with a pair of scissors, specifically by stabbing Strickland in the head with them on "AEW Dynamite." Since then, Ricochet has largely remained in control by gaining a singles and tag team victory over Strickland, while also obtaining (or rather stealing) Prince Nana's historied robe.
On this week's episode of "Dynamite," Strickland scored some retribution by impaling his own pair of scissors into Ricochet's head. At AEW Revolution, 93% of Wrestling Inc. staff believe Strickland's comeback will continue with a number one contender's win over Ricochet. With this, Strickland would then move on to challenge for the AEW World Championship, a title he previously held in 2024.
Currently, the AEW World Championship is possessed by Death Riders leader Jon Moxley, who is slated to defend it against Cope (aka Adam Copeland) at Revolution. With most of us circling Moxley, a heel, as the winner in that world championship match, we feel it makes more sense for Strickland, a babyface, to be the next in line for the title in comparison to Ricochet, a fellow heel. Heel vs. heel matches are generally uncommon in professional wrestling, as they could result in audience confusion, whereas the heel vs. babyface scenario typically provides a clear signal on who to root for (in this case, it would overwhelmingly be Swerve Strickland).
Written by Ella Jay
AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (100%)
We are coming up on one year since Mercedes Moné debuted in All Elite Wrestling, and Revolution 2025 is actually shaping up to be the show that has the least meat on the bones for "The CEO." She will be defending her AEW TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe, a woman she has already defended her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship against, and given the fact that Watanabe has only been seen in backstage segments at the time of writing (although she will be wrestling Serena Deeb this Saturday on "AEW Collision") and considering that Moné has a number of different challengers awaiting in her future, this is one of the easiest predictions of the entire Revolution card.
Don't be mistaken, Watanabe is an absolutely phenomenal wrestler. After all, she pinned ROH Women's World Champion Athena to earn this match in the first place, so she is most certainly no slouch. However, given that Moné spent the first two months of the year in a rivalry with Harley Cameron, which concluded at Grand Slam Australia, there isn't enough of a reason to go with Watanabe in this one, no matter how good she might be in between the ropes.
One thing that is absolutely certain is this will be a great match. There is an argument to be made that Moné's strongest performances in 2024 didn't actually take place in an AEW ring. Her matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling with Watanabe, and later Hazuki were seen as two of the best bouts for the entire year, and while she had great matches with Willow Nightingale, Stephanie Vaquer, and Kris Statlander in AEW, the fans in Los Angeles, California could be seeing the strong style version of "The CEO" this Sunday. It's going to be a thrilling match, but don't be surprised when Moné gets her hand raised at the end of the night.
Written by Sam Palmer
AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (100%)
There are a few matches on the Revolution card that everyone here at WINC is in agreement about, and the AEW World Tag Team Championship match is one of them. We 100% believe that The Hurt Syndicate is going to do what they do best, hurt people, and defeat the Outrunners to retain their gold. While it likely won't be a squash match on a pay-per-view card, we fully believe Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, potentially with the help of MVP on the outside, will run through Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd.
The build for this match hasn't been too spectacular and focused a bit more on The Hurt Syndicate taking out the Murder Machines' Lance Archer and Brian Cage to allow the Outrunners to get the distraction rollup victory in a number one contender's match on "AEW Dynamite" two weeks ago. The story seemed more about keeping Archer and Cage out of the match at Revolution than getting Floyd and Magnum in. With that explained, we think it's likely the Murder Machines attack after the match, setting up another feud, perhaps a more believable one, for the future.
The Outrunners may have got a charming 80s-esque workout montage video on "Dynamite" to hype up their fans, but we think it's just nice they're getting the opportunity to challenge for the belts at Revolution. The Hurt Syndicate are 100% winning this match and going on to bigger things.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (93%)
Since returning to AEW television, Kenny Omega has consistently found himself as a target of The Don Callis Family, led by his former manager, Don Callis. Despite that, Omega has only found success in the squared circle, with a singles win over Brian Cage in his official AEW in-ring return as well as a tag team victory over Kyle Fletcher and International Champion Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Grand Slam Australia. According to 93% of Wrestling Inc. staff, that trend will continue when "The Cleaner" challenges Takeshita for his title at AEW Revolution.
Per AEW CEO Tony Khan, having Omega, a former AEW World Champion, back in the company ring has been "huge," especially with the possibilities that his return brings about. One way to expand those possibilities, of course, is to strap the International Championship around his waist, making him AEW's first ever Grand Slam Champion, fittingly right after the television special of the same name.
Moreover, Revolution marks Omega's first AEW pay-per-view performance since Full Gear 2023, when he and Chris Jericho defeated The Young Bucks. As such, we expect Omega to stamp his AEW PPV return with a victory, much like his television one.
The last one-on-one encounter between Omega and Takeshita took place at AEW All Out in 2023, with the latter emerging victorious via a pair of knee strikes after the referee took away a screwdriver that Callis introduced. We expect similar antics from Callis and Takeshita at Revolution, though this time, we believe Omega will effectively anticipate and dodge them.
Written by Ella Jay
Falls Count Anywhere Match for the AEW Women's World Championship: Timeless Toni Storm (93%)
Many careers in entertainment have been born in Hollywood, but on March 9 at AEW Revolution, there will be a dramatic ending to one of the most tragic stories ever told. A story of manipulation, betrayal, and shoes being buried into skulls as "Timeless" Toni Storm defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Mariah May in a "Hollywood Ending" falls count anywhere match.
This story has been building for around 18 months as it was the fall of 2023 where Storm figured out that she was indeed timeless, and May debuting in the company that November linked the two right away. Since those days, May has become the woman from hell, betrayed Storm and left her in a pool of her own blood, and taken the title Storm cared about so much from her on the biggest stage of all. Storm returned in December 2024, playing the role of herself to lure May back into her orbit, and when everything looked to be over for the Hollywood starlet, Storm evolved back into her timeless character, and took the title back from May at Grand Slam Australia in February 2025.
If this match sticks the landing, it will be dramatic exclamation point on what has been the best story the AEW women's division has ever seen, and for our money here at Wrestling Inc., that landing will see Storm retaining her title. It is the natural conclusion to see the babyface get the win at the end of the story, and considering that both women have been linked since May joined AEW, it is time to move on to new horizons. Granted, May would actually be a great choice to win the match as new babyfaces can rise to her in 2025, but she has had her moment for now, and it's once again time to see what Storm can do as the queen of the AEW women's division.
Written by Sam Palmer
AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (71%)
While many may be hoping for a merciful end to Jon Moxley's current AEW World Championship run, few of the writers and editors at Wrestling Inc. believe that Adam Copeland will get it done this weekend. Copeland has been setting himself up for an even fight against the Death Riders leader, taking out other members of the faction one-by-one, but it just doesn't feel as though the WWE Hall of Famer will be the figure to end this reign of terror.
First, there's the fact that Copeland is 51 years old and has confirmed that he's approaching the end of his career. I wouldn't be personally bothered by the former Edge holding the AEW World Championship for a brief spell, but there's no denying that it would create controversy at a time when AEW is trying to right the ship.
Plus, although most of the Death Riders have been taken out of commission ahead of Revolution, there are still a few individuals that Moxley could rely on for help against Copeland. That includes "Switchblade" Jay White, who some fans believe will soon turn heel and could possibly ally himself with Mox. If that doesn't happen, there's another question mark out there in the form of Christian Cage, who currently holds a contract for a title shot at the time of his choosing. It wouldn't be out of character for Cage to stop Copeland from winning the AEW World Championship out of jealousy.
With our team in unanimous agreement that Swerve Strickland will overcome Ricochet earlier in the show, it also just makes more sense for Moxley to retain at Revolution. Copeland vs. Strickland doesn't jump off the page as the most exciting main event, but another match pitting Strickland against Moxley is certainly something the promotion could run with. Is it enough to get the Death Riders story back on track? Probably not, but if we're lucky, Strickland could be the one to bring this chapter to a close.
Written by Nick Miller