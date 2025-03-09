AEW Revolution 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

It's a match almost eight years in the making, best friends turned better enemies Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher have been closer than a lot of brothers over the past few years, but they will look to finally put an end to their rivalry this Sunday at AEW Revolution when they meet inside a solid steel cage.

Let's get this out of the way, this is probably going to be the match everyone is talking about coming out of Revolution, and if there isn't at least one viral moment from this match that causes people on social media to lose their minds for both the right and wrong reasons, I will be amazed. Ospreay has only ever been in two steel cage matches, one in the UK back in 2017, and the other was the "Dog Pound" steel cage match on his final night in New Japan Pro Wrestling that was more of WarGames match and less of a traditional cage match. The point being, put Ospreay in a steel cage on pay-per-view and you are going to get something truly outrageous.

For Fletcher, he has become fully formed over the past six months, transforming into a legitimate main event heel as part of The Don Callis Family, and the only way is up for the former Aussie Arrow. However, this is a match that will likely be the end of their story, and much like some other matches on this show, the good guy needs to end the story on top, leading us to believe that it will be Ospreay leaving Los Angeles as the winner. If Fletcher wins, I don't think anyone will be upset given his trajectory, but after weeks and months of being beaten down by Fletcher and his family members, Ospreay is going to go above and beyond to get the win in this one. The only real question left to answer is how many stars will Dave Meltzer throw at it when it's all said and done?

Written by Sam Palmer