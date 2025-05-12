WWE Backlash 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Backlash saw both the continuation of Jacob Fatu's reign as United States Champion and furthered the ever-changing dynamic between him The Bloodline. It was almost a year ago that Fatu had been brought in by Solo Sikoa after he had usurped control of the group, bringing in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and the "Samoan Werewolf" with the aim of becoming the new "Tribal Chief."

Sikoa ultimately failed at his goal, losing to Roman Reigns at the beginning of the year to end his claim and, in the weeks following, lose the faith Fatu had placed in him to lead. That was evident when Fatu captured the title without Sikoa like he said he would, and his insistence on doing things his way as champion. But this weekend saw Sikoa push back on that idea, getting involved in the title match between Fatu, LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre, as well as debuting a new member of his group in Jeff Cobb. Together they ensured Fatu could finish things off with Knight, although it was abundantly clear that Fatu had not been privy to the plan as he stared daggers into the pair of them before walking off.

So coming out of Backlash, not only does he have a fork in the road as the champion but he also has to navigate his position within the very group that brought him into WWE to begin with. Cobb could be seen as a replacement for Fatu within the group, if the belief from Sikoa's side is that his right-hand man has grown beyond his station. Sikoa or Cobb could potentially stand across Fatu as a challenger. But Knight will undoubtedly have something to say about the way he was handed his loss, and while Priest and McIntyre were technically defeated their own feud had been put before the match at hand; they could argue that they're due another opportunity sooner rather than later. But ultimately, only time will tell as the future looks to be addressed during Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

Written by Max Everett