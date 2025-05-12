WWE Backlash 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?
With WWE Backlash in the rear-view mirror, WWE now formally turns its attention to its summer series of PLE events — Money in the Bank, Night of Champions, and SummerSlam. Given the very nature of those three events we're likely to see major shakeups when it comes to titles changing hands in the relatively near future, but that wasn't the case this past weekend in St. Louis. All four titles on the line were retained, and while GUNTHER vs. Pat McAfee may not have gone the way many fans thought it would, it certainly had the result most were expecting.
Still, the fact that the Backlash results were essentially chalk shouldn't stop anyone from projecting forward, and as we do after ever PLE/PPV, the WINC crew is here to do just that, with all five matches that graced Saturday's card. Backlash is over — where do we go from here?
Where does Jacob Fatu stand after the arrival of Jeff Cobb?
Backlash saw both the continuation of Jacob Fatu's reign as United States Champion and furthered the ever-changing dynamic between him The Bloodline. It was almost a year ago that Fatu had been brought in by Solo Sikoa after he had usurped control of the group, bringing in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and the "Samoan Werewolf" with the aim of becoming the new "Tribal Chief."
Sikoa ultimately failed at his goal, losing to Roman Reigns at the beginning of the year to end his claim and, in the weeks following, lose the faith Fatu had placed in him to lead. That was evident when Fatu captured the title without Sikoa like he said he would, and his insistence on doing things his way as champion. But this weekend saw Sikoa push back on that idea, getting involved in the title match between Fatu, LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre, as well as debuting a new member of his group in Jeff Cobb. Together they ensured Fatu could finish things off with Knight, although it was abundantly clear that Fatu had not been privy to the plan as he stared daggers into the pair of them before walking off.
So coming out of Backlash, not only does he have a fork in the road as the champion but he also has to navigate his position within the very group that brought him into WWE to begin with. Cobb could be seen as a replacement for Fatu within the group, if the belief from Sikoa's side is that his right-hand man has grown beyond his station. Sikoa or Cobb could potentially stand across Fatu as a challenger. But Knight will undoubtedly have something to say about the way he was handed his loss, and while Priest and McIntyre were technically defeated their own feud had been put before the match at hand; they could argue that they're due another opportunity sooner rather than later. But ultimately, only time will tell as the future looks to be addressed during Friday's "WWE SmackDown."
Written by Max Everett
Can Lyra Valkyria finally finish off Becky Lynch?
Lyra Valkyria barely survived Backlash with her Women's Intercontinental Championship as she mustered a one-armed roll-up pin to defeat Becky Lynch.
Even then, it hardly seems as though things are over between them, with Lynch following up after the bell with a savage attack on her rival ended only when officials broke them up. Lynch and Valkyria have been running the gauntlet of professional wrestling friendship over the past few years, with Valkyria the one to upset Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship in 2023 – with a roll-up no less – in a respectful babyface versus babyface contest between the compatriots of the Emerald Isle.
Lynch returned this year as the seemingly last-minute replacement when Bayley had been mysteriously attacked, joining Valkyria's side to once again become Women's Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 41 and defend the titles the next night; it would be after losing them in that defense that Lynch unveiled herself the architect of a plan to betray Valkyria prior to the moment she had even returned, being the one to have attacked Bayley to get close enough to the Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Now that doesn't exactly sound like someone who would let one roll-up loss stunt their efforts. Valkyria is undoubtedly going to be feeling the effects of her last title defense, and that makes it all the more likely that Lynch will compound upon those issues and push to get her back in the ring. There is the chance that Valkyria tells Lynch to get to the back of the line, given that she is now 2-0, but that record could also lull her into pushing for the trilogy she believes she could win. But in any case, the answers will likely become clear during Monday's "WWE Raw."
Written by Max Everett
When will Dominik Mysterio realize who his enemy is?
WWE has wasted no time in playing with established Judgment Day title defense tropes as part of Dominik Mysterio's men's Intercontinental title match — to the extent that after Backlash, it's reasonable to wonder how much longer The Judgment Day will continue to a be thing at all.
Mysterio's second title defense against Penta looked set to go about the same way his first title defense against Penta had gone — a Mysterio victory via Judgment Day interference, naturally. Last time it was the return of JD McDonagh; this time the entire Judgment Day manipulated events so that they could interfere ... but Finn Balor was a LITTLE BIT slow getting in position, dawdling for no apparent reason while his teammates urged haste. As a result, the timing of the interference was thrown off and the group was caught by the referee, who proceeded to eject them. Mysterio managed to retain anyway, but only because someone else had a grudge against Penta; if not for El Grande Americano, Balor's subtle shifting of the standard Judgment Day interference play would have resulted in his teammate losing the gold — which is probably why he dawdled in the first place.
It's seemed clear for some time now that Balor is trying to undercut Mysterio, who holds the IC title belt he craves for himself. With this plan to indirectly dethrone "Dirty Dom" having failed, it's likely that Balor will eventually have to take a more direct approach, probably as soon as WWE is ready to turn Mysterio babyface (the crowd reaction when he won the title at WrestleMania being a central argument for such a change). Numerous questions surrounding Balor's betrayal remain — what specific form it will it take, will his trainee and fellow Irishman McDonagh turn with him, where will Carlito's loyalties lie — but the most immediate question is, how long will Balor continue to pull the wool over Mysterio's eyes before he's either caught out or forced to make his move?
Written by Miles Schneiderman
Is GUNTHER still next?
GUNTHER's post-WrestleMania, and post-reign with the World Heavyweight Championship, feud was with against an NFL punter-turned WWE commentator, which didn't do "The Ring General" any favors following the loss of his championship and his tap-out defeat. Now that he's defeated Pat McAfee in the middle of the ring after initially choking him out on an episode of "WWE Raw," GUNTHER is free to move on.
Following the match, GUNTHER gave McAfee an acknowledgment of respect and didn't beat him down, so there aren't any loose ends to tie up, thankfully. As for McAfee, he waved to the fans from the ring following the match, but was relatively okay and left the ring on his own accord. From all of that, it doesn't look like McAfee was meant to be written off WWE programming, but if he had some commitment prior to college football starting in August, this would be a good time for him to take some time off.
The only remaining question from this match is "who's next" for GUNTHER. With rumors of a potential Goldberg appearance at Backlash, fans fully expected to see the WWE Hall of Famer at the premium live event. Goldberg is set to have his retirement match in 2025, but details about that bout have been few and far between, outside of the fact it's happening this year. He and GUNTHER went face-to-face at Bad Blood in 2024 when Goldberg was in the crowd, so it's extremely likely that Goldberg is returning to take on GUNTHER for his final match.
Goldberg's last two matches have occurred in Saudi Arabia, where he's likely gotten a big paycheck. WWE confirmed during Backlash that Night of Champions will be held in Riyadh on June 28. That would give Goldberg plenty of time to return to WWE programming and set up a feud with "The Ring General," if he wants to retire in Saudi Arabia. If not Saudi, that leaves even more time for him to come back in 2025 to leave his boots in the ring. SummerSlam is another option for this match, but where that would leave GUNTHER for the next few months leaves a big question in regards to his booking.
Written by Daisy Ruth
What will John Cena do after crushing R-Truth's childhood dreams?
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena successfully toppled career-long rival Randy Orton at Backlash in what was marketed as the pair's final meeting. Cena had a bit of help in the match, with his number one fan within WWE, R-Truth, appearing to distract Orton while Cena regained his bearings and even took an RKO for his troubles. Following Truth's interference, Cena was able to low blow Orton and hit him with the championship behind the referee's back to get the victory.
During the press conference after the match, however, Cena wasn't thrilled with Truth's antics. Truth appeared at the presser and when he tried to talk with Cena, the champion sent him through the table in front of everyone. While it may seem silly, Cena is prominently advertised for Saturday Night's Main Event next Saturday. With so little time to set-up another real opponent (for lack of a better term) for Cena, R-Truth seems like the best option. He's been grandstanding for Cena backstage, even throughout his heel turn, and Truth is a fan-favorite. It would be a simple match to get Cena on the card and defeating Truth would get him even more heel heat in what has been a relatively lackluster bad guy run for the 17-time champion. The match could even end in shenanigans or a disqualification to protect Cena and reduce the risk of injury on his retirement tour.
Following his potential match against R-Truth, it looks as thought Punk is waiting in the wings for Cena. He posted an Instagram story following Backlash and alluded to wanting a match with Cena, who he said wouldn't be champion "for long." Cena didn't just eliminate Punk with the STF in the Elimination Chamber before turning heel on Cody Rhodes at the premium live event, the pair have major history between the ropes. WWE's next PLE, following the network special next Saturday, is Money in the Bank, and there isn't a more fitting event to put Punk up against Cena. With "The Last Real Champion's" dates with WWE dwindling and the heel turn flopping, WWE could want to start Cena's redemption arc sooner rather than later.
Putting the championship on Punk at Money in the Bank, a la MITB 2011, could be a good way to get the title off Cena to turn him babyface once again. Fans never stop clamoring for Punk and chanting his name, so getting him in rivalry against Cena to set up a match in June for the title could be what's next, and something that could easily start being set up while Cena moves in to SNME.
Written by Daisy Ruth