WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

"The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu has proved himself to be a formidable United States Champion since winning the gold in his WrestleMania debut this year, but not all of us are sold on the fact he'll successfully defend it at Night of Champions. Only 60% of us believe Fatu is retaining, with the others siding with Fatu's cousin, Solo Sikoa. Fatu turned his back on his family at Money in the Bank and prevented Sikoa from ascending the ladder to grab the briefcase, after Sikoa was seen telling JC Mateo backstage on "SmackDown" the day before that his cousin was "all gas, no brains."

Fatu is so over with WWE crowds that the 60% of us who believe he's retaining also believe he'll be fine going off on his own, or possibly aligning with Hikuleo, who has been wrestling in dark matches and even on "WWE Main Event" recently. It's possible that WWE could fly him out to Saudi Arabia to make a shock debut to align himself with his babyface family member. For those of us who don't believe Fatu retains, it's likely because the Bloodline storyline, no matter who it involves and whatever you call it these days, is never truly over, and the Fatu and Sikoa feud isn't likely to end anytime soon.

However, with Fatu getting his first huge victory at WrestleMania, it doesn't seem likely that WWE will let him lose in front of the rowdy Saudi Arabian crowd, especially when the company deems these shows so important. It seems like that, especially ahead of the 2026 Royal Rumble, WWE would want to keep Fatu hot in front of the Riyadh audience. Sikoa is getting better and better on the microphone and his in-ring work was never in question, but we still believe it's going to be Fatu to go over here, due to his massive popularity with the fans.

Written by Daisy Ruth