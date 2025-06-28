WWE Wrestlers Ruined By Bad Calls

The professional wrestling business is one that lives and dies on the strength of its decisions. A good decision can lead to wrestlers transcending the business itself and becoming mainstream pop culture icons, events being heralded as the best of all time, and companies entering periods of critical and financial success that are remembered as golden eras for decades to come. However, for all the good that can come from making good decisions, if a series of bad decisions are made, it can be catastrophic both in the short-term and long-term simultaneously.

A wrestler who has experienced an organic, natural push towards the top of the card can tumble back to the bottom of the pile, an event can go from being an all-time great to an unwatchable chore of a show, and entire promotions can literally go out of business due to dwindling fan interest that leads to financial problems and eventually bankruptcy. But how damaging can a single bad call actually be?

Decisions made by WWE have taken performers, ripped their careers from underneath their feet, and left them to float aimlessly in the void of uncertainty to fend for themselves. For all of the careers that WWE's booking has helped elevate to heights only few wrestlers ever truly reach, the argument can be made that the company ruined careers in the blink of an eye, both by accident and on purpose.