WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two Full & Final Card
Night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is in the books, but the biggest party of the summer isn't over yet as the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is ready to host part two of the 38th edition of WWE's signature summer event. Much like night one, night two will see a total of six matches, with the main difference between the two nights being that every match on tonight's show will have a championship on the line.
The main event is the match that everyone will be talking about leaving New Jersey this evening as fans will see one of the biggest rematches in recent memory as John Cena and Cody Rhodes fight over the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, this time around, not only will the match be a Street Fight, but the roles are reversed as the "American Nightmare" will be walking in as the challenger, while Cena, who will be making his final appearance at a SummerSlam event as in-ring competitor, will be looking to make his third title defense.
Cena dethroned Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to not only become the champion, but broke the long-standing record set by Ric Flair as Cena walked out of Las Vegas on Easter Weekend as a 17-time World Champion. Since then, both Randy Orton and CM Punk have tried and failed to take the title away from Cena, but Rhodes has managed to get the better of the Undisputed WWE Champion as recently as Money in the Bank, where Rhodes secured a pinfall victory over Cena in a tag team contest that also featured Jey Uso and Logan Paul.
Rhodes earned his title match by winning the 2025 King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, but on July 18, Cena claimed that he wasn't ready to face Rhodes at SummerSlam and refused to sign the official contract. Not taking no for an answer given that he had earned his rematch fair and square, Rhodes beat up Cena and forced him to sign the contract, only to reveal after Cena's signature had dried that their match at SummerSlam would be a Street Fight.
The Women's Division Takes Center Stage
Much like WrestleMania 41, the WWE Women's World Championship will be defended in a Triple Threat match, only this time, both Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky will be challenging for the title, currently held by this year's Mrs. Money in the Bank, Naomi. During Ripley and Sky's match at Evolution, Naomi shocked the world by cashing in her briefcase to become the WWE Women's World Champion, marking the third time in her WWE career she has been a World Champion after two reigns with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship back in 2017.
Naomi was originally a part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster, but transferred over to "WWE Raw" as a result of her win, but her victory parade wouldn't last for long as both Ripley and Sky demanded rematches after feeling cheated out of determining a winner at Evolution. Not one to give out chances at the drop of a hat, Naomi was originally having none of it, until "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Naomi would defend her newly won title in a Triple Threat match against both Ripley and Sky at SummerSlam.
Sticking with the "Raw" brand, the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as Becky Lynch defends her title against Lyra Valkyria in a match that has a number of stipulations. After defending her title against Valkyria and Bayley at Evolution in a Triple Threat match, Valkyria earned herself a rematch against Lynch on the July 14 episode of "Raw" by defeating Bayley in a two-out-of-three falls match. However, given that the two women have gone to war over the title since Lynch's heel turn after WrestleMania 41, there needed to be way to determine a clear winner.
The solution was to make their match at SummerSlam to have No Disqualifications, No Count Outs, and much like their match at Money in the Bank in June, there is a "Last Chance" stipulation attached to it for Valkyria, meaning that she will never be able to challenge Lynch for the title again if she loses.
Bodies Will Be Broken In These Matches
Back at SummerSlam 2000, Edge and Christian, The Dudley Boyz, and The Hardy Boyz all made history by having the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match in their respective quests to becoming WWE Tag Team Champions. Fast forward 25 years and the WWE Tag Team Championships will once again be literally hanging in the balance in a TLC match on a SummerSlam card, only this time there will be double the amount of participants.
Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks have the unenviable task of having to defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against five different teams. Those teams are Rey Fenix and Andrade, Fraxiom, The Street Profits, #DIY, and The Motor City Machine Guns, with the latter three of those teams all having recent experience in this sort of a match as they were all involved in a TLC match on the April 25 episode of "SmackDown."
Staying on "SmackDown" with the WWE United States Championship match as the champion Solo Sikoa will have nowhere to run from Jacob Fatu as he defends his crown inside a Steel Cage. The new and improved version of The Bloodline that now consists of JC Mateo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga all helped Sikoa dethroned Fatu at Night of Champions, and have been toying with Fatu ever since. It reached the point where Fatu was falsely accused of being involved in a car accident that seriously injured The Bloodline at the start of July, but this was of course all a plan by Sikoa to keep Fatu as far away from him as possible. When the truth came out, Sikoa was told he would be defending his title at SummerSlam in a Steel Cage match against Fatu as a way to keep The Bloodline firmly on the outside.
Finally, a match that was meant to take place at Night of Champions will be happening at SummerSlam as Dominik Mysterio defends his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. Mysterio was reportedly not medically cleared to travel to Saudi Arabia at the end of June for his match with Styles, but claimed that he still wasn't fit enough to get back in the ring, something Styles was a big fat lie. Naturally, Mysterio tried to evade being evaluated by the WWE medical team, but when he knew there was nowhere else to turn, he attacked Styles and proclaimed that he would leave SummerSlam still the WWE Intercontinental Champion.