WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two Full & Final Card

Back at SummerSlam 2000, Edge and Christian, The Dudley Boyz, and The Hardy Boyz all made history by having the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match in their respective quests to becoming WWE Tag Team Champions. Fast forward 25 years and the WWE Tag Team Championships will once again be literally hanging in the balance in a TLC match on a SummerSlam card, only this time there will be double the amount of participants.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks have the unenviable task of having to defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against five different teams. Those teams are Rey Fenix and Andrade, Fraxiom, The Street Profits, #DIY, and The Motor City Machine Guns, with the latter three of those teams all having recent experience in this sort of a match as they were all involved in a TLC match on the April 25 episode of "SmackDown."

Staying on "SmackDown" with the WWE United States Championship match as the champion Solo Sikoa will have nowhere to run from Jacob Fatu as he defends his crown inside a Steel Cage. The new and improved version of The Bloodline that now consists of JC Mateo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga all helped Sikoa dethroned Fatu at Night of Champions, and have been toying with Fatu ever since. It reached the point where Fatu was falsely accused of being involved in a car accident that seriously injured The Bloodline at the start of July, but this was of course all a plan by Sikoa to keep Fatu as far away from him as possible. When the truth came out, Sikoa was told he would be defending his title at SummerSlam in a Steel Cage match against Fatu as a way to keep The Bloodline firmly on the outside.

Finally, a match that was meant to take place at Night of Champions will be happening at SummerSlam as Dominik Mysterio defends his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. Mysterio was reportedly not medically cleared to travel to Saudi Arabia at the end of June for his match with Styles, but claimed that he still wasn't fit enough to get back in the ring, something Styles was a big fat lie. Naturally, Mysterio tried to evade being evaluated by the WWE medical team, but when he knew there was nowhere else to turn, he attacked Styles and proclaimed that he would leave SummerSlam still the WWE Intercontinental Champion.