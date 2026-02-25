Match Spotlight: Kevin Owens Vs. Sami Zayn, WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

With the benefit of hindsight, there is an extra layer of emotion surrounding this match. I don't know if Kevin Owens knew that he would be taken out of action indefinitely a few weeks later, but given the look on his face when making his entrance I don't think that knowledge could be ruled out. Even Zayn looks both angry and concerned for what's about to happen, and what did happen was an all out war.

Due to the fact that we now live in a world where companies like AEW produce Unsanctioned Matches that look less like matches and more like horror movies at times, it was interesting to see how WWE would make this match feel different to a standard Hardcore/Street Fight/No Disqualification stipulation. The turnbuckles have been covered, the lights have been dimmed, the referee has no company logo or stripes, it does look genuinely different. But the thing that separates this from other plunder matches is the performances as these two wrestle with hate in their hearts.

It's always great to see heel get what's coming to them, and fans in Toronto got to see that up close as Owens and Zayn brawled all the way through the former SkyDome. Zayn is conscious to not have too much control as he consistently sells the neck to great effect, even flexing his fingers every time he takes a bump, which looks extra scary when he takes a fall through a pair of stacked tables on the outside that had been set up earlier.

Both men have been known to make even the most basic weapon bumps look incredibly nasty, and after going to town on each other with steel chairs, Owens and Zayn take turns bumping on a chair that's been set up right to the disgust of the fans. The fans are even more shocked when Owens delivers a Fisherman's Buster through a table off the top rope, to the point where even the commentators are begging for the men to stop. Things only escalate as Zayn, with a great piece of visual storytelling, sees Owens has placed a barbed wire chair under the ring, coming back in the ring with the look of "Really? You were going to use this on me?" Zayn blasts Owens with his chair and then delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb on it for a very close near fall.

In the end, Zayn's neck simply can't take anymore as Owens recovers and delivers multiple Powerbombs on the apron to the shock of all the officials who have came out to try and stop the match. Two referees, a sea of broken chairs and tables, and a battered Zayn are left in the ring as Owens mercifully gets the three count. There is a stunned silence over the crowd for the result, but that's a testament to how good this was, and it earned all of the five star reviews it would get in the immediate aftermath.