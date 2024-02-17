Big Changes Are Coming To WWE In 2024

2022 and 2023 were arguably the most momentous years on record for WWE. In a single 12-month period, the company saw its founder forced into retirement after a storm of scandal, then strong-arm his way back in and sell WWE to Endeavor, merging it with UFC under the name TKO Group Holdings. These weren't just big changes — they were massive changes, potentially the biggest changes in modern wrestling history. So it probably says something that, if the first two months of 2024 are any indication, the changes WWE goes through this year could be even bigger.

As 2024 continues, all three of WWE's TV shows are preparing to change broadcast partners, with "WWE Raw's" deal with Netflix potentially changing the game for wrestling media. This goes down as the company has again been rocked by scandal, this time even harder than before, and Vince McMahon has again resigned, and has evidently been replaced by ... The Rock? And the changes coming to WWE aren't just behind the scenes — on camera, we're dealing with new voices emerging on commentary, the potential end of a years-long championship reign, and the possibility that one of the biggest stars in WWE history will never be seen again.

WWE is consistently doing the best business it has ever done — and yet, the company's future feels entirely up in the air. Only one thing is for certain: After 2024, WWE will never be the same.