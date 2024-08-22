Things Wrestlers Instantly Regretted

Current AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Adam 'Edge' Copeland could have very easily made it on to this list for the elbow drop he delivered to Malakai Black at the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He delivered his version of an elbow drop from the top of a barbed wire steel cage, but Copeland fractured his tibia upon hitting the mat, having landed more vertically than originally expected. While Copeland might have instantly regretted his elbow drop against Black, it pales in comparison to a move that he regretted before he had even performed it.

At WrestleMania 22 in 2006, Edge and Mick Foley — fueled by their collective desire to steal the show and Edge's desire to give a legend like Foley a WrestleMania moment — beat the life out of each other in one of the most violent hardcore matches in WWE history. The conclusion of the match saw Edge spear Foley through a flaming table to the outside, literally sending the match out in a blaze of glory. However, Edge noticed something as he was running up to deliver the move.

While Foley had a number of layers on and would be taking the move back first, Edge would be doing the opposite by wearing nothing but his jeans and boots, diving into the inferno face first. Edge has since revealed that he knew it was a bad idea as soon as he started to run towards Foley, and attempted to smother his own face in Foley's belly to avoid his face melting off. He suffered serious burns to his arms as a result, and has not dove face first into a flaming table since.

