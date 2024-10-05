WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full & Final Card
For the first time in 20 years, the blood that runs the veins of World Wrestling Entertainment has gone bad, as WWE will present the Bad Blood Premium Live Event on October 5. The State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will be the host of one of WWE's most anticipated events of the entire year, as the card will see two championship bouts, the potential conclusion to one of the most personal feuds in recent memory, and a match that could have implications on the main event scene going forward.
Every Bad Blood event in history has been main-evented by a Hell in a Cell match, and Bad Blood 2024 will indeed feature WWE's most demonic structure — though early reports indicate it will in fact open the show. Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been at each other's throats all year; McIntyre took kayfabe credit for putting Punk on the shelf during the Royal Rumble match, while Punk subsequently managed to screw McIntyre out of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on not one, not two, but three separate occasions. After their singles match at SummerSlam and their strap match at Bash In Berlin, both men will look to finally settle their score in WWE's first Hell in a Cell match since WrestleMania 39.
While McIntyre and Punk will be "WWE Raw's" main offering, "WWE SmackDown's" featured bout will be the main event, when Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be forced to be on the same page. Neither man initially wanting to team with the other, but the consistent assaults of The New Bloodline have left them with no choice, and now Rhodes and Reigns will hope to teach Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu who really rules the roost in WWE. Rhodes has already said that this match will have major implications on the title picture going forward, and with rumors of The Rock potentially making an appearance, fans in Atlanta could be in for a big night on October 5.
Both women's singles titles will be on the line
With Cody Rhodes wrapped up in The Bloodline saga and CM Punk hoping to bleed all over Drew McIntyre's hopes and dreams inside Hell in a Cell, the two championship matches on the Bad Blood card will put the women of WWE front and center.
In the WWE Women's Championshipmatch, Bayley will look to reclaim the title she lost at SummerSlam as she challenges Nia Jax, who has only grown in confidence since beating Bayley at "the biggest party of the summer." With Naomi out of the picture for now and Tiffany Stratton seemingly on Jax's side, the odds are stacked against Bayley at Bad Blood, but given her experience in big matches, anything is possible when these two collide again.
Someone else who will be hoping to reclaim their title is Rhea Ripley, who will once again challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship. The Judgment Day is a thing of the past for Ripley, but Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have remained a thorn in her side, and she's not showing any signs of stopping when it comes to finally putting an end to Morgan's reign as champion. As for Mysterio, he will get a close-up view of the action, since he'll be watching while suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Rounding out the card will be Damian Priest going one-on-one with Finn Balor in more fallout from the implosion of The Judgment Day back in August. Priest and Ripley may have gotten a measure of revenge against Morgan and Mysterio in Berlin, but Priest still needs to get revenge on former tag team partner Balor for turning his back on Priest at SummerSlam.