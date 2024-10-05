WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full & Final Card

For the first time in 20 years, the blood that runs the veins of World Wrestling Entertainment has gone bad, as WWE will present the Bad Blood Premium Live Event on October 5. The State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will be the host of one of WWE's most anticipated events of the entire year, as the card will see two championship bouts, the potential conclusion to one of the most personal feuds in recent memory, and a match that could have implications on the main event scene going forward.

Advertisement

Every Bad Blood event in history has been main-evented by a Hell in a Cell match, and Bad Blood 2024 will indeed feature WWE's most demonic structure — though early reports indicate it will in fact open the show. Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been at each other's throats all year; McIntyre took kayfabe credit for putting Punk on the shelf during the Royal Rumble match, while Punk subsequently managed to screw McIntyre out of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on not one, not two, but three separate occasions. After their singles match at SummerSlam and their strap match at Bash In Berlin, both men will look to finally settle their score in WWE's first Hell in a Cell match since WrestleMania 39.

Advertisement

While McIntyre and Punk will be "WWE Raw's" main offering, "WWE SmackDown's" featured bout will be the main event, when Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be forced to be on the same page. Neither man initially wanting to team with the other, but the consistent assaults of The New Bloodline have left them with no choice, and now Rhodes and Reigns will hope to teach Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu who really rules the roost in WWE. Rhodes has already said that this match will have major implications on the title picture going forward, and with rumors of The Rock potentially making an appearance, fans in Atlanta could be in for a big night on October 5.