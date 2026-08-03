Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 8/3/2026
It's been another eventful week in the world of professional wrestling, and once again, the Wrestling Inc. staff are here to name some winners and losers!
Admittedly, we are doubling up a bit here, as we do every time there's a PPV or PLE over the weekend. In this case, the last seven days happen to include WWE SummerSlam, and we already published a winners and losers column for WWE SummerSlam. But as ever, we would remind you of two facts. First, other things happened in the industry besides SummerSlam, and second, there's nobody stopping us from naming even more SummerSlam winners and losers if we want to! And as it happens, we do!
With that in mind, who spent the week riding high according to the WINC crew, and who's crawling down below? Here are your WINC winners and losers for the week of 8/3/2026!
Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/2224677/biggest-winners-losers-week-july-27-2026/
Winners: Kofi and Austin Creed
AEW star Jon Moxley started a trend when he released his prison break video on social media back in 2019, revealing he was free from his 90-day notice period from WWE and was free to sign and work anywhere he pleased. Over the last seven years, many stars have copied the "prison break" concept in their own videos announcing their freedom, but none have done it as creatively, or spurred as many emotions in fans, as the former New Day, who scored a big win in free agency last week with an incredible video.
The former Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, now presumably going by just Kofi and Austin Creed following their WWE departures, released an animated video on X (formerly Twitter), titled "Daybreak" last Wednesday that depicted the stars as unicorns breaking free from the circus and an evil ringmaster. The animated concept was very Kofi and Creed, and New Day-esque, and it showed the unicorns attempt multiple times to break the chains that held them back, before they were finally able to free themselves and run past the ringmaster.
One of the most emotional scenes of the two minute, 30 second video, however, was the Creed and Kofi unicorns looking toward a third unicorn, its horn broken, still held back in a pen. The animal was obviously meant to represent the injured and retired Big E, who remains with WWE. The Big E unicorn gives the others a nod, and that's when they crash through the door, escaping, leaving their own unicorn horns behind as the two men walk off into the sunset.
Social media was buzzing about the video for the rest of the week, getting absolutely everyone talking about the tag team once again, this time, in a more positive, less "feeling sorry for them" way. Many fans commended the animation style, and even more commented about the emotional Big E representation. Kingston and Creed chose not to allude to their future plans in the video, focusing on the "breaking free" aspect, allowing for their fans to continue to speculate in the replies to the video.
News of the former New Day's departure from WWE was reported on May 2, following a slew of releases and departures after WrestleMania 42. The full 90 days would have put their official freedom at July 31, though the first week of August could also be reasonably speculated. The stars are rumored to join AEW, possibly even popping up at AEW All In: London on August 30, but nothing has officially been confirmed. No matter where they land, however, this memorable circus-break video was a unique victory for the stars.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Losers: The Conglomeration
Before we detail why The Conglomeration are in the loser section for this week, it must be said that their ALS Ice Bucket Challenge they did on "AEW Collision" is the most winner segment on a wrestling show for this past week. Tanea "Rebel" Brooks, we are all with you.
When The Conglomeration were first formed back in 2024, they seemingly had unlimited potential. Much like the Hontai group in New Japan Pro Wrestling, The Conglomeration felt like it could be a great midcard/upper-midcard faction for those beloved babyfaces that didn't really have any direction, but were too good to keep off of television. They have served the company well and really held the midcard together during the pre-Death Riders era of the company in mid-to-late 2024, and have always been able to produce great stuff in the ring.
However, there seems to be a bit of a growing resentment surrounding the group, as well as some of its members, to the point where they lost the AEW World Trios Championships on the July 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite" to The Demand and everyone kind of went "...cool." The biggest issue really has been the absence of Mark Briscoe, the unofficial leader and mouthpiece of the group, who has been away for the past month due to injury. He really gave the group a lot of personality with his energetic promos. Now he's gone, Willow Nightingale has grown apart from them, Tomohiro Ishii isn't around, Hologram is injured — you're left with Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy, all of whom were just spinning their wheels as AEW World Trios Champions.
Honestly, I think it's time for a change for these guys, maybe even leaving The Conglomeration behind. O'Reilly, Strong, and Cassidy are in the upcoming AEW Continental Cup as singles stars, and now that they are beltless, let's try and switch it up a little bit. Cassidy in particular has been in dire need of a change of direction because his character has kind of run its course, and if it weren't for the viral popularity of his moment with Toni Storm late last year, he might have taken a break already. AEW didn't go through with Strong going solo in 2025 sadly, O'Reilly's momentum got butchered due to injury, and Cassidy has been playing the same tune since he arrived in AEW seven years ago.
They are still a fun group, and are all great in the ring, but with no titles and no direction, a change is needed for The Conglomeration.
Written by Sam Palmer
Winner: Willow Nightingale
Despite her victory over Thekla at AEW Redemption 2026 being one that deserved a far bigger platform, Willow Nightingale's appearance on the July 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite" might have just cemented her place as the biggest babyface in all of wrestling right now.
To be honest, this winners slide could have really gone to the good people of Detroit, Michigan. They took a fairly bare bones set of AEW shows and turned them into two absolutely fantastic events, with "Dynamite" being one of the best post-pay-per-view shows the company has ever done. It was on that "Dynamite" where Willow Nightingale had her AEW Women's World Championship celebration, and the reception that she received would make someone who doesn't know much about AEW think that Willow is the most popular person in the entire world.
She was showered with praise to the point where she almost broke down with how much love she was getting from the "Motor City," and proceeded to cut one of the most authentic promos of her career. Willow opened up about her struggles with depression, how both her Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and AEW TBS Championship runs came to a screeching halt, and even conversations with her own mother about how she can't just stop and give up. Willow never gave up and is finally in a spot where every AEW fan believes she should be: the top.
But the real reason she is a winner this week is actually to do with her upcoming match with Mercedes Mone at AEW All In London 2026. The story goes that this was always the match that was going to happen for Wembley Stadium, but instead of Willow being the champion, it would be Mercedes, and now that both ladies are fit and healthy, Tony Khan had to chop and change a few things in order to get what he wanted. Because Mone has been chasing the top prize in AEW's women's division for two years, logic would have you believe that she will finally win the big one at Wembley, but that segment on "Dynamite" changed everything.
Now, Willow is the person in the driver's seat, and she was so good on Wednesday night that taking the title off her genuinely seems like a bad idea. Khan isn't always the best at going with the flow of things and letting them ride, but after "Dynamite," the idea of Willow, a generational babyface, being a transitional champion for Mone is a horrendous thought. With just a couple of minutes of TV and a few thousand people from Detroit, Willow Nightingale might have bagged herself a lengthy run with the AEW Women's World title.
Written by Sam Palmer
Loser: SummerSlam's two-night format
WWE WrestleMania 42 wasn't well-received this year, and WWE SummerSlam 2026 wasn't much better, and was even more poorly attended, to the point the company didn't go through the pomp and circumstance of announcing attendance numbers on either night. Many fans, especially those who watched the show from the comforts of home and took to social media, questioned whether or not the show really needed to be two nights. There were some shiny moments to be pleased with, such as the return of Kevin Owens, as well as Chelsea Green's win of the interim WWE Women's Championship. Those victories for fans watching were few and far between, however.
Initially, the cards for night one and night two seemed pretty uneven, with two big title matches, as well as the Hell in a Cell match on night one, alongside a more unique match with Nick Aldis making his WWE debut against GUNTHER. With Green's victory, and Chad Gable capturing the Intercontinental Championship, as well as Owens returning to become the new No. 1 contender for CM Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship, things seemed more even by the end of the weekend.
When it comes to selling more tickets, however, many of the matches between the two nights could have been moved to "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," cutting things down to one, more exciting, likely better-selling night. Like WrestleMania 42, the matches on both nights were also quite short, with the only bouts going over 15 minutes being the top championship matches. Cutting things down to one night could give more time to matches that deserved it, like the four-way match for WWE Undisputed Championship No. 1 contender, as well as the Intercontinental title match pitting Penta against Gable.
If WWE isn't going to commit to the build to make things exciting across two nights, the concept of a weekend-long SummerSlam doesn't make much sense and everyone is a loser, from the deserving wrestlers who don't get enough time, to the fans who grow bored watching. Last year, it felt bigger, with John Cena's retirement tour ongoing. The reception to SummerSlam this year wasn't positive enough to warrant two nights, and fans will continue to lose out as the years go on, due to the massive ad revenue two nights generate for WWE and TKO.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Winner: Kevin Owens
Over 500 days since revealing he would have to undergo neck surgery with no fixed timeline for return, Kevin Owens finally made his return to the ring on Sunday and is now No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship.
Sami Zayn had been scheduled to face Finn Balor in a singles match for the contendership. Only then Nick Aldis came out to announce third and fourth competitors in GUNTHER and Owens, having been reinstated as "WWE SmackDown" General Manager following his match with the former on Saturday.
Zayn's face at their entrances was a picture, first of injustice then of earnest surprise (and still a little injustice), and it proved to be what cost him as Owens pinned him to win the match. It felt right, not only because Owens and Zayn are wrestling soulmates, but also because the last time Owens was in the ring he was pinning Zayn in an Unsanctioned match.
Now he will be taking on CM Punk for the WWE title, a chance to capture the one title that has eluded him in his career, and perhaps the most important. It comes after a period of great uncertainty and allows for a moment of catharsis considering his and Punk's well-documented issues going back to Ring of Honor.
Owens is back doing what he does best, and his return will surely act as injection of excitement on Friday nights. A winner through and through.
Written by Max Everett
Loser: Sami Zayn
While many would deny being disappointed at Kevin Owens making his return and winning a four-way to become number one contender to the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, there is one who will surely feel hard done by: Sami Zayn.
In little over a month, Zayn has won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, holding it for nine days before CM Punk made his return to the promotion and won it from him. Rather than getting a one-on-one rematch for the title, he was then forced to team with fellow championship rival GUNTHER against Punk and Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Nick Aldis cost them that match so that he could fight GUNTHER at SummerSlam Saturday, and then Adam Pearce stepped in to book him in a No. 1 contender's match with Finn Balor for SummerSlam Sunday.
Aldis lost his match and was then reinstated as General Manager, getting back into the swing of things by booking two more competitors in Zayn's match with Balor: Owens and Gunther. And then Owens won that match by pinning Zayn himself.
Unfortunately Zayn just can't seem to stop losing, and this week that was more than evident.
Written by Max Everett