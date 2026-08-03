Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 8/3/2026

AEW star Jon Moxley started a trend when he released his prison break video on social media back in 2019, revealing he was free from his 90-day notice period from WWE and was free to sign and work anywhere he pleased. Over the last seven years, many stars have copied the "prison break" concept in their own videos announcing their freedom, but none have done it as creatively, or spurred as many emotions in fans, as the former New Day, who scored a big win in free agency last week with an incredible video.

The former Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, now presumably going by just Kofi and Austin Creed following their WWE departures, released an animated video on X (formerly Twitter), titled "Daybreak" last Wednesday that depicted the stars as unicorns breaking free from the circus and an evil ringmaster. The animated concept was very Kofi and Creed, and New Day-esque, and it showed the unicorns attempt multiple times to break the chains that held them back, before they were finally able to free themselves and run past the ringmaster.

One of the most emotional scenes of the two minute, 30 second video, however, was the Creed and Kofi unicorns looking toward a third unicorn, its horn broken, still held back in a pen. The animal was obviously meant to represent the injured and retired Big E, who remains with WWE. The Big E unicorn gives the others a nod, and that's when they crash through the door, escaping, leaving their own unicorn horns behind as the two men walk off into the sunset.

Social media was buzzing about the video for the rest of the week, getting absolutely everyone talking about the tag team once again, this time, in a more positive, less "feeling sorry for them" way. Many fans commended the animation style, and even more commented about the emotional Big E representation. Kingston and Creed chose not to allude to their future plans in the video, focusing on the "breaking free" aspect, allowing for their fans to continue to speculate in the replies to the video.

News of the former New Day's departure from WWE was reported on May 2, following a slew of releases and departures after WrestleMania 42. The full 90 days would have put their official freedom at July 31, though the first week of August could also be reasonably speculated. The stars are rumored to join AEW, possibly even popping up at AEW All In: London on August 30, but nothing has officially been confirmed. No matter where they land, however, this memorable circus-break video was a unique victory for the stars.

Written by Daisy Ruth