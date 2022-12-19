Every WWE Studios Movie Ranked

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of WWE's filmmaking operations, which began as WWF Films before becoming WWE Films and then WWE Studios.

For the past two decades, the company has turned out a diverse quantity of films covering multiple genres, ranging from action/adventure thrillers to rom-coms to science-fiction and horror to animation -– and there was even a country-western musical in the mix.

Ranking the WWE Studios' output is tricky, because since the diversity of output is so extreme. Some of the productions were in a global theatrical release while some had a very limited U.S. theatrical release and others were either straight-to-video or, more recently, designed for a streaming audience. Thus, measuring solely on financial returns is impossible as data on the profits from the non-theatrical releases is not publicly available.

Thus, this ranking of WWE Studios' films will be based on audience and critical reaction as measured on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, along with reviews that accompanied the film's release; several films were so under-the-radar that they did not generate any critics scoring on Rotten Tomatoes. For the films that played theatrically, their box office returns will weigh into their placement.

Also, this ranking focuses solely on films that were produced by WWE Studios –- the company picked up the distribution rights to a handful of films made by other companies including "Road to Paloma" and "Birth of the Dragon." But those works were created by other parties without any WWE input and, thus, they will not be considered for this list.

Thus, starting at the bottom and working our way to the top, here is our ranking of WWE Studio's film canon.