Wrestling Relationship Gaps That Are Pretty Uncomfortable

Sable was still married to Marc Mero when she met her Next Big Thing, Brock Lesnar. Mero told the story of how he found out about the two while on "The Steve Austin Show." Sable had returned to WWE after both she and Mero left and sued WWE. She was accepted back into the company and Mero was left to take care of his daughter and household while Sable was on the road. However, after a while, Sable's goodnight phone calls happened less and less. After one missed call, Mero left a scathing voicemail for her. He quickly regretted it and, wanting to delete the message, so he "called back her number and punched in her code. It says, 'you have two unheard messages.' And okay, I have to listen to the first one to get to mine and it was another wrestler talking about them two ... I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man!' And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar!"

Mero has since forgiven the couple, and Lesnar and Sable have been happily married since 2006. With 9 years and 11 months between them, the Beast and one of the most controversial WWE divas of all time share one of the smaller gaps on our list. They do hold the honor of being the only relationship where the woman is the older of the pair, and that's something!