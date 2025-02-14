WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

People around the world might be spending their Friday celebrating love and friendship for Valentine's Day, but here at Wresting Inc. we have no time for such things — we're already on to Saturday, when "WWE NXT" will celebrate fighting and spandex with its latest premium live event, Vengeance Day! In the nation's capital of Washington, D.C., the name on everyone's lips is former AEW star Ricky Starks, who is widely expected to appear on the PLE following his shocking debut earlier this week. If, when, and how Starks will make his presence known remains a mystery, however; in the mean time, six matches (four of them for championships) will determine the lay of the black-and-yellow landscape as we hurtle toward Stand & Deliver. And as usual, the WINC staff are here to predict the winners for each one.

Of course, you're more than welcome to not believe us. After going an entirely average 2-2 at WWE Royal Rumble (in our defense, the guy we had winning the men's Rumble was the runner-up and the actual winner started up a whole new ecosystem composed entirely of hot takes about whether he should have won, so whatever) we are heading into our first "NXT" PLE of 2025 with an aggressively mid record of 8-4, meaning we've been right two-thirds of the time. Not the worst! Certainly not the best though. Hopefully on Saturday we can take our vengeance (get it) and redeem ourselves a bit — and with that goal firmly in mind, let's get to the picks!