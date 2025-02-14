WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
People around the world might be spending their Friday celebrating love and friendship for Valentine's Day, but here at Wresting Inc. we have no time for such things — we're already on to Saturday, when "WWE NXT" will celebrate fighting and spandex with its latest premium live event, Vengeance Day! In the nation's capital of Washington, D.C., the name on everyone's lips is former AEW star Ricky Starks, who is widely expected to appear on the PLE following his shocking debut earlier this week. If, when, and how Starks will make his presence known remains a mystery, however; in the mean time, six matches (four of them for championships) will determine the lay of the black-and-yellow landscape as we hurtle toward Stand & Deliver. And as usual, the WINC staff are here to predict the winners for each one.
Of course, you're more than welcome to not believe us. After going an entirely average 2-2 at WWE Royal Rumble (in our defense, the guy we had winning the men's Rumble was the runner-up and the actual winner started up a whole new ecosystem composed entirely of hot takes about whether he should have won, so whatever) we are heading into our first "NXT" PLE of 2025 with an aggressively mid record of 8-4, meaning we've been right two-thirds of the time. Not the worst! Certainly not the best though. Hopefully on Saturday we can take our vengeance (get it) and redeem ourselves a bit — and with that goal firmly in mind, let's get to the picks!
Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page: Page (58%)
Unlike the rest of the "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day card, Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page has left Wrestling Inc. staff deeply divided. The reason? Both competitors have strong cases as to why they should emerge as the victor.
In Evans' case, his last televised match came on the December 10 episode of "NXT." The following week, Page took away his smile by wrapping a chair around his neck and stomping on it. From there, doctors wired Evan's jaw shut and ruled him unable to compete for several weeks, until Vengeance Day. A win over Page, of course, would mark a feel-good comeback for Evans' one of the brightest (and bounciest) stars on "NXT." In assessing the overall premium live event card, however, we foresee a widespread theme of feel-good victories.
In fact, the majority of staff believe the remaining five matches will produce babyface winners (NXT Champion Oba Femi is generally considered a tweener, but at this event he is leaning in as a babyface against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, both of whom are heavily-booed heels). As such, the slight majority of us predict Page as the victor here, partially to avoid a babyface sweep at Vengeance Day (though we thought the same for the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw" and were proven wrong). Additionally, a Page win would further his agenda as being a menace in the "NXT" locker room, with or without a championship around his waist. It would also put an end to his small string of "NXT" PLE losses, which began at "NXT" Halloween Havoc.
Written by Ella Jay
Strap match: Trick Williams (83%)
A Vengeance Day strap match between former NXT Champion Trick Williams and his current nemesis, Eddy Thorpe, was set up on the most recent episode of "NXT," with Thorpe issuing the challenge in a promo earlier in the night, and Williams responding that he was going to "Whoop that trick" in an interview segment later on. Despite Thorpe being the one to have already beaten down Williams with said strap, the majority of us are still going with the former champion, with 83% of us believing Williams is winning.
Williams and Thorpe have been feuding for months, starting when Thorpe skipped the line to get a shot at Williams when he held the title, dodging the Iron Survivor match at Deadline by faking a backstage attack. Their championship match in December ended in controversial fashion with a double pinfall. Thorpe did get another chance at the title, but it was in a triple threat match involving Oba Femi at New Year's Evil, and "The Ruler" won the title. Despite no gold being on the line, Thorpe decided he still had unfinished business with Williams. He beat down Williams with the strap after Williams and Femi were defeated by A-Town Down Under on "NXT."
Even though it was Thorpe to introduce the stipulation, 83% of us are going with Williams, in part, because he needs to stay looking strong. We're close to that time of year where call-ups to the main roster are possible at any time, and Williams could be going up very soon.
Written by Daisy Ruth
NXT Tag Team Championship: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (92%)
Throughout Nathan Frazer and Axiom's near 170-day reign as NXT Tag Team Champions, many of us here at WINC believed on numerous occasions that other teams on the developmental brand would have dethroned them by now. However, coming into NXT Vengeance Day this Saturday, there is little doubt behind Fraxiom's ability to be victorious.
Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura is the next team that will attempt to win the NXT Tag Team Championships, and despite their impressive victory over Hank and Tank, and the No Quarter Catch Crew this past Tuesday, almost all of us here at WINC believe Fraxiom will retain their titles. Throughout the last six months, Fraxiom has defeated some of the best stars that "WWE NXT" has to offer, and have quickly become regarded as one of the best teams in professional wrestling today. As a result, whoever overcomes Fraxiom will likely need to be positioned as the brand's next top team, and Briggs and Inamura don't seem to pose a significant enough threat for that role.
In addition, Frazer and Axiom have already defended their titles five times since the beginning of the year, with two of those bouts taking place in TNA. WWE could have interest in keeping the titles on Fraxiom due to their new multi-year partnership deal with TNA, especially because they can rely on them to wrestle on both brands on a regular basis.
Although Briggs and Inamura are still formidable challengers, it seems more likely that Fraxiom will continue to defend their titles until they eventually burn out, especially considering the storyline behind the team, where they often take on more competition than they probably should.
Written By Julien D'Alessandro
NXT Women's North American Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (83%)
Stephanie Vaquer will be challenging Fallon Henley for the NXT Women's North American Championship this weekend, looking to secure her maiden title win since joining the brand last year. Debuting in October last year, Vaquer has lost just twice in singles action, first falling short in the Iron Survivor Challenge in December to the current NXT Women's Champion Giulia, and then recently losing to Shotzi for an immediate shot at Henley's title; Vaquer won a four-way at New Year's Evil to secure her shot, while Shotzi pinned Henley in trios action that same night, leading to Shotzi then challenging for the right to go for the title first – she would ultimately lose her challenge against Henley.
Coming off of an impressive cameo in the Women's Royal Rumble, Vaquer is now due to get her attempt at the title at Vengeance Day, and the Wrestling Inc. staff have her down as an 83% favorite to become just the third Women's North American Champion in history. That of course means 18% believe Henley will make good on her fourth title defense, having dispatched of inaugural holder Kelani Jordan, Tatum Paxley, and Shotzi since winning the title in October. She became champion with the odds stacked immeasurably against Jordan, a four-way also involving Fatal Influence teammates Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne.
Vaquer and Henley have shared the ring just twice, first as a tag match alongside Giulia and Jayne respectively with the former pair winning. Then in an all-star 10-person tag match at "NXT 2300" in November, with the team of Vaquer, Giulia, Jordan, Zaria, and Jordynne Grace defeating Henley, Jayne, Nyx, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez.
Written by Max Everett
Fatal four-way match for the NXT Women's Championship: Giulia (100%)
Despite the odds being stacked against her, Wrestling Inc. are 100% behind defending NXT Women's Champion Giulia heading into "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day.
At this premium live event, the former STARDOM standout will put her title on the line against Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley, the latter of whom is an established fixture on WWE's main roster. Furthermore, Bayley is already in line for another potential championship, as she enters the Women's Elimination Chamber on March 1, with the winner earning a world title shot at WrestleMania 41. As such, we believe "The Role Model" has been inserted in this Vengeance Day championship match to add even more grandeur to Giulia's reign, which began with a win over the dominant Perez.
Two days after Vengeance Day, Perez is slated to take on Raquel Rodriguez in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifier on "WWE Raw," meaning her future lies with WWE's main roster, not "NXT." With this in mind, we believe the February 15 "NXT" PLE will serve as Perez's "NXT" swan song and tie up any remaining loose ends, such as her rocky relationship with Cora Jade.
For weeks, Jade has shown signs of resentment toward Perez, especially as this title match initially excluded her. This bitterness continued over last week when she attempted to strike Perez with a kendo stick. This Saturday, we expect Jade's frustration to boil over in some form at the expense of Perez. With this, WWE keeps Jade looking strong despite losing and simultaneously writes Perez off of the "NXT" brand.
If for nothing else, it is simply too soon for Giulia to lose the NXT Women's Championship, as she's held it for less than 40 days. And considering she came into WWE with a great deal of hype, we see the company positioning her as the face of "NXT" for a while.
Written by Ella Jay
NXT Championship: Oba Femi (100%)
Another champion match we don't think is up for debate is the NXT Championship match pitting Oba Femi against A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. A full 100% of us here at WINC believe "The Ruler" will keep the gold around his waist and hopefully move on to a feud with more substance. As of Tuesday's episode of "NXT," the match looked more likely to just further the breakup storyline between the main roster stars rather than really be a challenge for Femi, who captured the title from Trick Williams during a triple threat match with Eddy Thorpe at New Year's Evil.
Despite the NXT Championship segment on Tuesday ending with Waller and Theory on the same page, beating down Femi and leaving him lying in the ring, we think it's highly likely they won't be seeing eye-to-eye by what we expect to be the main event on Saturday, and Femi will take them out easily.
Femi has only had one televised championship defense so far, and he's just so over with the fans that we don't think he's losing the NXT Championship any time soon. A full 100% of us are behind "The Ruler" and we're looking forward to seeing more of him in more substantial defenses.
Written by Daisy Ruth