WWE Evolution 2025 Full & Final Card
Once the dust settles on all of the action from July 12, the WWE women's division will take center stage on July 13 as the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be the first time in nearly seven years that WWE has dedicated an entire event to the female side of the roster, and despite the roster looking very different to the one that put together the inaugural event in 2018, the show promises to be just as, if not more, exciting as the original. Seven matches, with five championships on the line throughout the night, let's see what the full and final card for Evolution 2025 looks like.
For the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, Becky Lynch will look to defend her title against both Lyra Valkyria and Bayley this Sunday. Bayley was meant to be Valkyria's partner at WrestleMania 41, but Lynch stepped in at the last minute to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they lost the titles the following night, and Lynch not only turned on Valkyria, but vowed to take her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship away from her, which she did at Money in the Bank. Bayley then returned, attacking Lynch in the process, and causing a rift between herself and Valkyria that ultimately led to a number one contenders match that ended in a double pinfall. The only way to settle the problem was give both Valkyria and Bayley a shot at Lynch's title at Evolution, giving Lynch her biggest challenge as a champion so far.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will also be on the line in a match that will put The Judgment Day to the test. Roxanne Perez was finally given access to the group after Liv Morgan dislocated her shoulder against Kairi Sane, and was allowed to take Morgan's title and team with Raquel Rodriguez on one condition, Perez and Rodriguez defend their titles in a four-way match at Evolution. One team from each brand was then decided in various ways, with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss representing "WWE SmackDown" after defeating B-Fab and Michin, as well as The Secret Hervice. Sol Ruca and Zaria were later given "WWE NXT's" spot, and after Sane was being beaten down by the champions, Asuka came out to reunite The Kabuki Warriors, subsequently taking the spot for "WWE Raw."
The Stars Of NXT Will Be In Action
Sol Ruca and Zaria won't be the only women representing "NXT" this Sunday at Evolution as the company's third brand is currently occupying a large chunk of the field when it comes to the Battle Royal that will take place.
Currently, "NXT" has Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice confirmed to be in the match, with some surprises likely in store, especially depending on what happens at the Great American Bash the day before. The rest of the Battle Royal entrant list currently has Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax (the winner of the 2018 Evolution Battle Royal), WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Bella was suppose to be wrestling Liv Morgan according to reports, but that changed when Morgan went down with an injury. The winner of the match will receive title shot against their brand's champion at Clash in Paris on August 31.
The NXT Women's Championship will be on the line as well as Jacy Jayne will defend her title against Jordynne Grace in what will be a very busy week for whoever wins. Grace won the Evolution Eliminator tournament to earn her shot at Jayne and the NXT Women's Championship, but has since been a little preoccupied by the arrival of Blake Monroe. Grace and Monroe will team up together to face Jayne and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence at the Great American Bash on July 12, where the champion will look to weaken her challenger ahead of their match. Whoever wins will have to be a fighting champion as they will face the TNA Knockout's World Champion Masha Slamovich at TNA's Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 20.
The Main Events
For the WWE Women's Championship, Tiffany Stratton will get to face a household name at Evolution as she defends her title against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. This was a match Stratton herself set up for the event due to how much respect she has for Stratus," as well as how much fun she had teaming up with Stratus at the Elimination Chamber PLE in March, and wanted to live out a lifelong dream by having a one-on-one match with her at Evolution.
Whoever wins that match will move on to SummerSlam to face the 2025 Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill. However, she will have her own problems to deal with as she will face Mrs. Money in the Bank, Naomi, in a No Holds Barred match. This feud stretches back to November 2024 when Cargill was found laid out backstage and missed nearly four months of action. While she was out, Naomi stepped in to take Cargill's spot as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair, but this was all a plan by Naomi as she was the one who attacked Cargill to begin with. After an initial meeting at WrestleMania 41 which Cargill won, the two women would not stop trying to mess with the other, and the only way WWE thought this could be resolved was by throwing all of the rules out the window, give Cargill and Naomi a No Holds Barred match, and see which woman is left standing at the end.
Finally, in one of the most anticipated women's rematches in WWE's recent history, IYO Sky will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Sky defeated Ripley back in March to become the WWE Women's World Champion, a victory that caught everyone by surprise as it came on the road to WrestleMania 41. Ripley would then be added to Sky's defense against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 after their initial rematch ended in a double disqualification, making a Triple Threat the only fair solution. However, Sky would retain at WrestleMania 41, causing Ripley to fight her way back up the card in order to earn a rematch for the title, and when she thought she had racked up enough wins, she confronted the champion on "WWE Raw," challenged Sky to a match for the title at Evolution, which she was more than happy to accept.