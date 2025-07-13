WWE Evolution 2025 Full & Final Card

Once the dust settles on all of the action from July 12, the WWE women's division will take center stage on July 13 as the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be the first time in nearly seven years that WWE has dedicated an entire event to the female side of the roster, and despite the roster looking very different to the one that put together the inaugural event in 2018, the show promises to be just as, if not more, exciting as the original. Seven matches, with five championships on the line throughout the night, let's see what the full and final card for Evolution 2025 looks like.

For the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, Becky Lynch will look to defend her title against both Lyra Valkyria and Bayley this Sunday. Bayley was meant to be Valkyria's partner at WrestleMania 41, but Lynch stepped in at the last minute to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they lost the titles the following night, and Lynch not only turned on Valkyria, but vowed to take her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship away from her, which she did at Money in the Bank. Bayley then returned, attacking Lynch in the process, and causing a rift between herself and Valkyria that ultimately led to a number one contenders match that ended in a double pinfall. The only way to settle the problem was give both Valkyria and Bayley a shot at Lynch's title at Evolution, giving Lynch her biggest challenge as a champion so far.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will also be on the line in a match that will put The Judgment Day to the test. Roxanne Perez was finally given access to the group after Liv Morgan dislocated her shoulder against Kairi Sane, and was allowed to take Morgan's title and team with Raquel Rodriguez on one condition, Perez and Rodriguez defend their titles in a four-way match at Evolution. One team from each brand was then decided in various ways, with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss representing "WWE SmackDown" after defeating B-Fab and Michin, as well as The Secret Hervice. Sol Ruca and Zaria were later given "WWE NXT's" spot, and after Sane was being beaten down by the champions, Asuka came out to reunite The Kabuki Warriors, subsequently taking the spot for "WWE Raw."