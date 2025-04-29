Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Ronda Rousey

When "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" debuted in WWE, fans were excited to finally see her within the squared circle full time, but former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey quickly became one of the most divisive wrestlers in WWE in recent memory. After she teamed with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34, fans thought Rousey had what it took to make it in WWE. However, it didn't take long for fans, and even other wrestlers, to turn on the "Rowdy" one.

The professional wrestling world started to turn against Rousey during her feud with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in 2019. Flair and Lynch in particular had their issues with one another in the story and the women chose to air their grievances on social media in a storyline that blurred the lines into real life. Infamously, Rousey took to her YouTube channel and unloaded on the fans. In a vlog, Rousey called wrestling "fake," which angered not only fans who followed her, but others within WWE and those in the business overall.

While the "fake" comment didn't endear Rousey to those such as WWE Hall of Famer Theodore Long and Dutch Mantell, other wrestlers who can't stand Rousey dislike her for a variety of other reasons. Those include her work in the ring, her meteoric push, as some thought she didn't pay her dues, and even her spot on the E! Network reality show "Total Divas" caused issues with some behind-the-scenes.